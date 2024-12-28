Reach For This Non-Dairy Milk For A Creamy, Nutty Upgrade On Your Coffee

Coffee keeps millions of people functioning during the wee hours of the morning when it's the next best thing aside from going back to sleep. While there's certainly no shortage of flavored and unflavored coffee creamers to spice up your morning brew, there is one alternative that you might not want to miss out on.

Now, non-dairy milk like oat and almond milk has become extremely popular in coffees and lattes, and it's the go-to creamer for many people. But there's a lesser-known plant-based milk that's quickly gaining popularity: pistachio milk. With a light green color and luscious creamy consistency, pistachio milk adds a rich, nutty flavor to any type of coffee. The nut's high protein content also makes it a fantastic non-dairy milk for frothing. Plus, it's more eco-friendly than some other varieties of nut milk because pistachios require comparatively less water to grow.

All that said, there is one downside to pistachio milk; it's hard to find and can be expensive due to the fact that, as desert trees, pistachios can only thrive in certain climates and take a long time to grow. However, one of the most popular brands of pistachio milk is Táche, which has sweetened, unsweetened, and vanilla varieties. It even sells its own bottled pistachio milk lattes. While there are other brands of pistachio milk, such as Elmhurst Barista and Three Trees, they often contain additional ingredients like rice and almonds, whereas Táche is pure pistachio. Of course, if you want to try pistachio milk before buying it, you can always make some yourself too.