Reach For This Non-Dairy Milk For A Creamy, Nutty Upgrade On Your Coffee
Coffee keeps millions of people functioning during the wee hours of the morning when it's the next best thing aside from going back to sleep. While there's certainly no shortage of flavored and unflavored coffee creamers to spice up your morning brew, there is one alternative that you might not want to miss out on.
Now, non-dairy milk like oat and almond milk has become extremely popular in coffees and lattes, and it's the go-to creamer for many people. But there's a lesser-known plant-based milk that's quickly gaining popularity: pistachio milk. With a light green color and luscious creamy consistency, pistachio milk adds a rich, nutty flavor to any type of coffee. The nut's high protein content also makes it a fantastic non-dairy milk for frothing. Plus, it's more eco-friendly than some other varieties of nut milk because pistachios require comparatively less water to grow.
All that said, there is one downside to pistachio milk; it's hard to find and can be expensive due to the fact that, as desert trees, pistachios can only thrive in certain climates and take a long time to grow. However, one of the most popular brands of pistachio milk is Táche, which has sweetened, unsweetened, and vanilla varieties. It even sells its own bottled pistachio milk lattes. While there are other brands of pistachio milk, such as Elmhurst Barista and Three Trees, they often contain additional ingredients like rice and almonds, whereas Táche is pure pistachio. Of course, if you want to try pistachio milk before buying it, you can always make some yourself too.
Making your own pistachio milk is easy
Although it sounds fancy, pistachio milk is really easy to make yourself at home, and all you need is a cup of raw pistachios, three cups of water, and a pinch of salt. That's it! The key is to soak the pistachios overnight in a bowl of water to soften them. You can then combine the nuts with fresh water and salt in a blender. When everything is blended to a smooth consistency, you just need to pass it through a cheesecloth to remove the solids. (Don't throw away the solids though, because they can be used in bakes, smoothies, or even to flavor the best falafels.)
Once the liquid is strained, the hard work is done and you can store the nut milk for up to three days in your fridge. Once you get a taste of it though, you'll be lucky if it lasts more than a day, especially if you combine it with other great coffee flavor boosters like honey, vanilla extract, or brown sugar.
Moreover, if you really love the flavor of pistachios, you can combine your pistachio milk with some flavored coffee. For example, the New England Pistachio Creme Ground Coffee or Green Mountain Chocolate Dipped Pistachio K-Cup Pods are a great way to punch up that nutty flavor.