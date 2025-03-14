New York, New Jersey, And Over 20 Other States Just Recalled This Common Coffee Ingredient
Coffee creamers have become a popular, non-dairy alternative to milk or cream as a way to sweeten coffee, but two different flavors of coffee creamer from the International Delight brand are currently under recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall includes over 12,000 cases of the company's Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll coffee creamer and its hazelnut-flavored coffee creamer, and it covers 31 U.S. states, including several major states across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southern parts of the country, such as New York, New Jersey, and Texas.
Danone, the brand's Colorado-based parent company and distributor, began a voluntary recall on February 21, 2025, due to "complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products" for both flavors of the coffee creamer. The report didn't include more specific details, but the FDA officially issued a Class II recall on March 12, 2025. This means the spoiled foods may cause temporary illness, which is unlikely to be seriously threatening. No other flavors of Danone's coffee creamers were included in the recall.
More information on the recalled coffee creamers
The 7,747 cases of Cinnabon coffee creamer and 4,762 cases of hazelnut coffee creamer under recall are specifically listed as 32-fluid-ounce cases, with listed best-by dates of July 2025, due to how long coffee creamer typically lasts after it's opened. The 31 states where the recalled creamer was possibly sold include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
The primary ingredients in both coffee creamers are water, sugar, and palm oil, alongside small amounts of sodium caseinate and various preservatives and flavorings. If you've recently purchased one of the coffee creamer flavors in question, it's recommended that you safely dispose of the recalled foods and contact a doctor if you're feeling unwell. The smell test is unreliable for food safety, so it is best to toss the creamer in the trash even if it smells normal.