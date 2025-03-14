New York, New Jersey, And Over 20 Other States Just Recalled This Common Coffee Ingredient

Coffee creamers have become a popular, non-dairy alternative to milk or cream as a way to sweeten coffee, but two different flavors of coffee creamer from the International Delight brand are currently under recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall includes over 12,000 cases of the company's Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll coffee creamer and its hazelnut-flavored coffee creamer, and it covers 31 U.S. states, including several major states across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southern parts of the country, such as New York, New Jersey, and Texas.

Danone, the brand's Colorado-based parent company and distributor, began a voluntary recall on February 21, 2025, due to "complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products" for both flavors of the coffee creamer. The report didn't include more specific details, but the FDA officially issued a Class II recall on March 12, 2025. This means the spoiled foods may cause temporary illness, which is unlikely to be seriously threatening. No other flavors of Danone's coffee creamers were included in the recall.