Next Time You Whip Up Pudding, Reach For Your Coffee Creamer

If you (correctly) believe that pudding should be a dense, creamy, frosting-adjacent treat, then you may want to skip the milk the next time you make it. Instead, try using an unexpected ingredient that may already be in your fridge — coffee creamer. Formulated to add richness and flavor to your morning cup of joe, coffee creamer will do the same thing for a classic vanilla pudding recipe, or any flavor you prefer. Just substitute an equal amount of creamer for milk, and watch the magic unfold as you whisk.

The main reason coffee creamer produces such a thick, creamy pudding is its high fat content. Whole milk contains about 4 grams of fat per ounce, while coffee creamer can have up to 12 grams of fat per ounce. These fats come from the oils and dairy additives present in coffee creamer that give it its signature texture. When used in pudding, those same fats emulsify to produce a luscious dessert that feels gourmet despite the use of commonplace ingredients.

Swapping coffee creamer for milk in your pudding recipe is fairly straightforward, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Though coffee creamer generally stays fresh longer than milk, be sure to check the dates on your creamer before cooking with it to ensure no one gets sick. Additionally, if using sweetened creamer, you may want to reduce the amount of sugar in your recipe to ensure the flavor remains balanced.