The Hack For Opening Coffee Creamer That's Annoyingly Simple
So, it is early in the morning and you're craving a steaming cup of coffee. You prepare the delicious brew and pour it into the perfect mug. Then you move to the refrigerator to pull out a brand-new bottle of vanilla creamer. However, when you go to pour the sugary product into your cup, nothing comes out. That is because there is a foil seal over the spout to protect the creamer's freshness. Now, these seals can be difficult to remove. They are designed to be durable to ensure they don't break during the stages of leaving the production factory, arriving at its place of sale, and eventually being purchased and taken home by the consumer. The seals are often fitted along the spout and require being manually pried off. But put away your scissors and knives, and don't risk damaging your nails or teeth, because there is an easy hack to remove the seal.
As it turns out, the lid of the coffee creamer can be used to puncture the seal over the spout. While the hack is lesser known, it seems the lids were designed to be used for that feature. A 2016 video from the popular creamer company International Delight demonstrates the lid being used for the exact purpose. In fact, comments on the video show customers newly discovering the hack, with one writing that they had been using pliers to remove the seal and were thinking of "writing to the company about it sticking too hard."
How to open creamer bottle using the lid
Using the creamer lid to puncture the seal of the creamer only takes a few seconds. First, unscrew the lid from your new bottle of coffee creamer. Then, open the lid to reveal the spout used to pour the liquid. On the top of the lid there is a raised plastic circle that aligns its shape with the spout. The ring can be pressed against the foil seal to puncture the seal in the perfect shape and size for pouring the creamer. All you need to do is press the plastic ring against the seal with light pressure until you hear a pop. From here, you will be left with a broken seal to pour the creamer. From here, you can either leave the seal punctured or use your fingers to easily remove the remaining foil. Once finished, screw the lid back on and use the creamer as desired.
Other ways to remove the seal include using a knife or scissors to puncture the hole. However, that technique requires dirtying an extra dish and also may need more attention as the hole isn't guaranteed to be large enough for the creamer to steadily pass through. Now, once the creamer — dairy or nondairy — is opened, it should be consumed within a week. To make a barista-level coffee, make sure to add your sugar before the cream when making your drink so that the hot liquid can properly dissolve the sugar granules.