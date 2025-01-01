The Hack For Opening Coffee Creamer That's Annoyingly Simple

So, it is early in the morning and you're craving a steaming cup of coffee. You prepare the delicious brew and pour it into the perfect mug. Then you move to the refrigerator to pull out a brand-new bottle of vanilla creamer. However, when you go to pour the sugary product into your cup, nothing comes out. That is because there is a foil seal over the spout to protect the creamer's freshness. Now, these seals can be difficult to remove. They are designed to be durable to ensure they don't break during the stages of leaving the production factory, arriving at its place of sale, and eventually being purchased and taken home by the consumer. The seals are often fitted along the spout and require being manually pried off. But put away your scissors and knives, and don't risk damaging your nails or teeth, because there is an easy hack to remove the seal.

As it turns out, the lid of the coffee creamer can be used to puncture the seal over the spout. While the hack is lesser known, it seems the lids were designed to be used for that feature. A 2016 video from the popular creamer company International Delight demonstrates the lid being used for the exact purpose. In fact, comments on the video show customers newly discovering the hack, with one writing that they had been using pliers to remove the seal and were thinking of "writing to the company about it sticking too hard."