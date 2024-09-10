How Long Does Coffee Creamer Last Once It's Been Opened?
There's nothing quite like that first sip of a morning cup of coffee. The smell alone is inviting, the combination of milk and coffee soothing, and the effects effortlessly energizing. Simply put, for those who like this beverage, brewing a pot of joe is a great way to start the day. Still, an accidental pour of expired coffee creamer can ruin this experience entirely, so it's important to know when coffee creamer is on the outs.
While there is a "best-before" date printed on most dairy products, this is not the same as an expiration date, and it isn't always accurate either. Things like light, temperature, and how you store dairy can make these dates vary wildly. So, that begs the questions, how long does liquid coffee creamer really last? Of course, it depends on a multitude of factors such as brand, ingredients, and the size of the container, to name just a few, but generally speaking, dairy coffee creamer can be safe for up to two weeks if unopened. (That includes flavored creamers too.) Once open it, however, you should consume dairy coffee creamer within the week, because while old coffee beans might be safe to use, expired dairy is not.
Non-dairy creamer options, such as almond or soy-based products, will generally last up to a few months if unopened, but alternative milks are typically safe within a week after being opened. Just make sure to store these in the fridge to keep them fresh and safe to drink.
But what about powdered creamers?
While dairy-based coffee creamers have a relatively short shelf life, other creamer varieties, such as powdered, are shelf-stable and can last much longer. Unopened powdered creamers, for example, can last up to two years if kept at room temperature. Mini liquid creamers kept at room temperature are shelf-stable too and will also remain good for multiple years if unopened.
To help prolong the shelf life of your dairy creamers, don't keep them out of the fridge for too long, and for powdered creamers, store them in a cool, dry place. Then, to avoid an unsavory start to the morning, pay attention to your coffee creamer and smell before pouring. A bad smell emanating from the carton is a sign of spoiled milk, and ideally you'll want to check using this method before detecting a sour taste or curdled milk in your cup, as ingesting spoiled creamers can make you feel sick. While we do admire the optimism of a blind pour, it's better to be safe than sorry.
So, if you're someone that wants to keep a coffee creamer on hand at all times as a pantry staple, opt for a powdered creamer. But for all those who can consume a carton of liquid creamer within a week, go for dairy. If you change your mind, you can always freeze and thaw coffee creamer too.