How Long Does Coffee Creamer Last Once It's Been Opened?

There's nothing quite like that first sip of a morning cup of coffee. The smell alone is inviting, the combination of milk and coffee soothing, and the effects effortlessly energizing. Simply put, for those who like this beverage, brewing a pot of joe is a great way to start the day. Still, an accidental pour of expired coffee creamer can ruin this experience entirely, so it's important to know when coffee creamer is on the outs.

Advertisement

While there is a "best-before" date printed on most dairy products, this is not the same as an expiration date, and it isn't always accurate either. Things like light, temperature, and how you store dairy can make these dates vary wildly. So, that begs the questions, how long does liquid coffee creamer really last? Of course, it depends on a multitude of factors such as brand, ingredients, and the size of the container, to name just a few, but generally speaking, dairy coffee creamer can be safe for up to two weeks if unopened. (That includes flavored creamers too.) Once open it, however, you should consume dairy coffee creamer within the week, because while old coffee beans might be safe to use, expired dairy is not.

Advertisement

Non-dairy creamer options, such as almond or soy-based products, will generally last up to a few months if unopened, but alternative milks are typically safe within a week after being opened. Just make sure to store these in the fridge to keep them fresh and safe to drink.