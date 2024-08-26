15 Common Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Grilled Steak

From outdoor summer get-togethers to a gourmet dinner date classic, grilled steaks are a popular choice for good reason. When done correctly, a good grilled steak is rich, tender, juicy, packed with flavor and very hard to beat. What initially seems like a quick and easy dish to throw together, however, can quickly get overwhelming when you factor in internal temperature, a fairly long and finicky preparation and cooking process, and the vast array of cuts available.

From choosing the right cut of meat and storing it properly to seasoning it well and letting it rest after cooking, every step of grilling a steak can make or break the dish. Something as simple as opting for the wrong thickness is just one of many easy mistakes that can make your grilled steak tough and bland instead of tender and tasty. Don't fall victim to these mis-steaks.

Understanding the techniques behind preparing and cooking a prime grilled steak will help to avoid these common grilled steak errors and ensure that every bite bursts with flavor. Follow these expert tips and techniques and you'll be eating succulent, restaurant-level steaks from home that rival your favorite steakhouse.

