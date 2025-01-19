One Of The First Cheeses In America Is Still Around Today

Picture a classic American dish, and more often than not, cheese is a component. Whether it's the ubiquitous cheeseburger, the iconic Carbone's chicken parm, or a plate of Tex-Mex style enchiladas covered in cheese, the foodstuff finds its way into a variety of regional favorites. Accordingly, the creation of cheese stretches throughout all of American history. And among the first varieties is cheddar.

Emerging in 12th century England, this iconic bright orange cheese has been America's most produced type since the mid-19th century. Interlinked with dairy regions in New England and the Midwest, the cheese has evolved into regional varieties with distinct flavors and appearances. There are the longer-aged Vermont and New York cheddars, which offer a sharp, pungent taste, or the vibrantly-colored Wisconsin-style cheddars that are varied in aging times. Cheddar is a product with a storied tradition, revealing an important part of America's culinary legacy.