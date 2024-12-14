Here's What Your Instant Coffee Powder Is Made Of

Instant coffee tends to lack the robust flavor and potency of ground coffee beans, however, instant coffee begins much the same way as ground coffee. Instant coffee comes from coffee beans that have been roasted, ground, and brewed. The granules are then stripped of water, andwhat remains are the fragments that make up instant coffee.

There are a couple ways to go about this process. Typically, instant coffee is either freeze-dried or spray-dried. As the name suggests, freeze-drying involves freezing the coffee extract, breaking down the frozen coffee, and then drying the coffee crystals under vacuum pressure. When instant coffee is spray-dried, liquid coffee is sprayed into the hot air, drying it into a fine powder.

While caffeine content varies from brand to brand, instant coffee tends to have lower caffeine levels than regular coffee. Coffee is high in antioxidants, and according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, instant coffee provides many of the same health benefits linked to regular coffee. Plus, if you're a cold coffee drinker, instant coffee can also work in iced drinks.