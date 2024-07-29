5 Easy Ingredient Swaps For Corn Syrup In A Recipe

Corn syrup is an extremely useful ingredient for all things sweet. To be clear, we're talking about the pure stuff, which is different from high-fructose corn syrup, the widely maligned ingredient that's been causing a stir amongst nutritionists for decades. Corn syrup is made from the sugars naturally present in cornstarch, and its role in baked goods and candies is often misunderstood. Yes, it provides sweetness, but that isn't its most important characteristic.

Corn syrup is only about half as sweet as granulated sugar, and you'll rarely see it used as the sole sweetener in a recipe. Instead, it is typically paired with granulated sugar. Its main purpose is textural: it prevents the sugar in a recipe from crystalizing, ensuring uniformity. Corn syrup plays an essential role in the smoothness of candies, jams, ice creams, and sweet pies like pecan pie. If you don't have it on hand, you can't simply omit it from your recipes. You'll need to find an ingredient to swap in its place.

To find good substitutes for corn syrup, it helps to use the Brix scale, which measures the amount of sugar in a particular liquid. The higher an ingredient's Brix degree, the sweeter it is. Corn syrup typically sits around 77 degrees Brix, so you'll need something in that range. Fortunately, there are plenty of options that fit the bill. The right choice will depend on what recipe you're trying to make.

