Bean, Paste, Or Extract: What's The Best Vanilla For Your Cake?

Vanilla is a baking staple that comes in a variety of different types. The ingredient is required in nearly every dessert recipe, whether it is a no-bake banana pudding or a layered birthday cake. The flavor is subtle, yet it elevates sweet treats by adding a delicious aroma and taste that doesn't distract from the other flavors in the recipe. The ingredient is versatile in both its use and its form. With vanilla bean, vanilla extract, and vanilla paste all on the market, how do you know which is best to use in your cake recipe?

Advertisement

First, all the different types of vanilla are just slight variations of each other. While each one has its strengths, they can all be used as substitutions for one another. However, there are instances when vanilla bean or paste would deliver better results than extract in recipes, and vice versa.

Vanilla bean is the most natural way to add vanilla flavor, and it packs a strong taste. Meanwhile, vanilla paste and extract are both diluted versions of the beans. Therefore, pure vanilla bean is highly recommended for cake recipes that rely on its strong vanilla flavor, while the extract is best used in recipes that require a splash of the vanilla to enrich other flavors, like in a chocolate cake or a carrot cake. Continue reading for the ultimate breakdown of what type of vanilla to use in cake batters and frostings.

Advertisement