8 Truths About Salt You Haven't Heard Yet

When you look at a recipe, you'll often see salt listed as sea, kosher, or another type. If you see only "salt" listed, then the source you got the recipe from will most likely have a paragraph somewhere that states which type of salt to use in all its recipes. This is done because different types of salt have different crystal or grain sizes, and those make a difference in how your final dish turns out. Table salt, for example, is very fine, with small crystals that settle easily into whatever measuring tool you're using. Sea salt may be fine, or the grains might be a tiny bit larger; some varieties of sea salt, like Maldon, have relatively large crystals. And then there's kosher salt, with its huge grains.

Table salt's small grains mean more will fit into a measuring spoon; kosher salt's larger grains mean fewer fit in the same spoon. Add a teaspoon of table salt to a recipe that calls for a teaspoon of kosher salt, and the dish's final flavor is going to be too salty. This is also why recipes often list the brand of salt, too. Morton and Diamond, two major brands of kosher salt in the U.S., have different grain sizes. Use Morton in a recipe calling for Diamond, and the flavor will be too salty. Use Diamond in place of Morton, and the recipe will be lacking in flavor.