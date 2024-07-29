Make The Swap To Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls And You'll Never Look Back

Few things in life compare to the joy of biting into a soft cinnamon roll slathered in sticky white icing. In the United States, these doughy treats — also referred to as cinnamon buns — are a favorite snack for breakfast (or any time, really!), and the country has Sweden and Germany to thank. Together, immigrants from these countries brought the idea for these delicious buns to U.S. shores in the 17th century, and American taste buds have never been the same since. In fact, love for cinnamon rolls has only grown over the years — bakers have infused their signature flavor into ice cream, made cakes, cookies, and cheesecakes in their honor, and even created cinnamon roll flavored candy.

But for a true taste of sugar, spice, and all things nice, you can't beat whipping up a batch of real deal cinnamon rolls at home. You may be tempted to use the canned variety (which are tasty in their own right), but nothing can truly compare to the feeling of pulling a tray of freshly baked buns, made entirely from scratch, out of the oven. This idea takes on a whole new meaning when you incorporate the use of a carefully tended sourdough starter, which will catapult your cinnamon rolls into a whole new stratosphere of flavor.