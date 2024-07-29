Make The Swap To Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls And You'll Never Look Back
Few things in life compare to the joy of biting into a soft cinnamon roll slathered in sticky white icing. In the United States, these doughy treats — also referred to as cinnamon buns — are a favorite snack for breakfast (or any time, really!), and the country has Sweden and Germany to thank. Together, immigrants from these countries brought the idea for these delicious buns to U.S. shores in the 17th century, and American taste buds have never been the same since. In fact, love for cinnamon rolls has only grown over the years — bakers have infused their signature flavor into ice cream, made cakes, cookies, and cheesecakes in their honor, and even created cinnamon roll flavored candy.
But for a true taste of sugar, spice, and all things nice, you can't beat whipping up a batch of real deal cinnamon rolls at home. You may be tempted to use the canned variety (which are tasty in their own right), but nothing can truly compare to the feeling of pulling a tray of freshly baked buns, made entirely from scratch, out of the oven. This idea takes on a whole new meaning when you incorporate the use of a carefully tended sourdough starter, which will catapult your cinnamon rolls into a whole new stratosphere of flavor.
Why sourdough cinnamon rolls should be on your radar
Simply put, sourdough is bread or a bread product made from a starter (in reality, a mixture of flour, water, and salt that has fermented), rather than commercial yeast. When used, this starter gives baking a distinct tang or sour taste — hence the name — often accompanied by a chewy consistency. It works especially well in cinnamon rolls, which have a tendency to be on the sweet side, as it helps to balance this sweetness while imparting a unique yet delicious flavor. Furthermore, the texture of the rolls will remain light and fluffy, with a slight chew thrown into the mix. Note: If you don't have a sourdough starter hanging out in the fridge, you can always buy one online.
After you've settled on a suitable cinnamon roll recipe, consider how else you can up the flavor ante. Add some fruit, chopped nuts, dried peel or even chocolate directly to the dough, or scatter it across the layer of cinnamon sugar in the center. You might also want to keep these ingredients in mind as a garnish when adding the all-important cream cheese icing. In both cases, think about what will work with the sweetness of the cinnamon sugar, as well as the tang of the starter (cherries and dark chocolate, for example). Whether you choose to mix things up or adopt a more simple approach, know that your sourdough cinnamon rolls are going to go down an absolute treat.