The Pizza Chain That Made The First-Ever Delivery To Space

The idea of a cosmic pizza delivery probably conjures visions partly influenced by your own pizza delivery experience and partly influenced by any number of space movies. But in case you were imagining an astronaut wearing a Domino's hat or a beat-up pizza delivery car floating aimlessly through the stars, the truth is a little less fanciful. Back in 2001, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos was tasked with resupplying the International Space Station (ISS). That's an expedition made frequently by multiple international space agencies, but this particular mission was hardly routine. This time around, the cosmonauts were making a Pizza Hut delivery.

The high-tech delivery started the previous summer when Pizza Hut branding appeared on Russia's proton rocket. Not only was this the world's largest proton rocket, but it was also the first time a company put its logo on such a rocket. The rocket was launched from Russia's spaceport Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The U.S.-based pizza chain was undergoing a rebranding, abandoning its checkered tablecloths and stained glass lighting fixtures for a more modern look — and space travel was just about as modern as it gets. So Roscosmos and the Hut partnered for a 30-foot logo on a rocket and a critical pizza delivery mission.