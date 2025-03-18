How To Order The Viral TikTok Domino's Pizza
How susceptible are you to social media marketing? If you hear that Domino's has a "viral" pizza, are you more likely to give it a go, even if Domino's isn't your go-to pizza chain? Well, Domino's does in fact have a viral pizza, and although some Reddit speculators think it may be more of a PR ploy than an organic viral moment, Domino's is definitely enjoying some time in the TikTok spotlight.
To try this pizza for yourself, order a hand-tossed crust (the best Domino's crust, in our opinion) topped with a double helping of cheese, extra garlic Parmesan sauce, Philly steak, bacon, and cheddar. This is easy to do on the app or online, if you choose the Build Your Own Pizza option. The cheddar cheese blend can be found under the non-meats topping options.
Unlike your typical pizza, this viral sensation doesn't come with marinara sauce, just the garlic Parmesan. It's worth noting, however, that the sauce seems to be the pizza's primary downfall, in terms of personal opinion: The garlic flavor can become overpowering. So you may want to avoid ordering the "extra" sauce or, as others have suggested, swapping it out for alfredo sauce.
A history of innovation
Domino's has a history of creative marketing and innovation — the company even invented the foldable square pizza box that's now an industry standard. And collaborations with brands like Yellow Tail and Netflix (capitalizing on the popularity of "Squid Game"), help keep this company top-of-mind. So it's possible that Domino's invented this viral pizza itself, but who's to say? In any case, it seems to be working, with some employees claiming they sell several of these viral pizzas per shift.
Thankfully, the pizza itself is not that complicated to order, unlike some other viral trends and secret menu items, such as the Arby's Meat Mountain. The main problem you'll likely run into is that, because this isn't a standard menu item, it may be prepared differently at different locations, even if you order it correctly. Some franchises may do less cheese, some may do more sauce, some employees may go heavier or lighter on the meat, etc.
A medium, ordered through the website, will set you back about $20. Now, are you ready to experience the hype for yourself?