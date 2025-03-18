How To Order The Viral TikTok Domino's Pizza

How susceptible are you to social media marketing? If you hear that Domino's has a "viral" pizza, are you more likely to give it a go, even if Domino's isn't your go-to pizza chain? Well, Domino's does in fact have a viral pizza, and although some Reddit speculators think it may be more of a PR ploy than an organic viral moment, Domino's is definitely enjoying some time in the TikTok spotlight.

To try this pizza for yourself, order a hand-tossed crust (the best Domino's crust, in our opinion) topped with a double helping of cheese, extra garlic Parmesan sauce, Philly steak, bacon, and cheddar. This is easy to do on the app or online, if you choose the Build Your Own Pizza option. The cheddar cheese blend can be found under the non-meats topping options.

Unlike your typical pizza, this viral sensation doesn't come with marinara sauce, just the garlic Parmesan. It's worth noting, however, that the sauce seems to be the pizza's primary downfall, in terms of personal opinion: The garlic flavor can become overpowering. So you may want to avoid ordering the "extra" sauce or, as others have suggested, swapping it out for alfredo sauce.