Why Espresso From A Coffee Shop Always Tastes Different From Homemade

Even at a 50 year high, coffee prices are expected to increase in 2025, so it's a great time to start recreating your favorite coffee shop orders at home. If your go-to caffeine fix is an espresso, you may find that the cuppa you're making at home doesn't quite taste the same as the one you order, even if you use the same coffee beans as your favorite coffee shop. The high pressure required for extraction and the finer grind size of the beans are just a few of the ways how espresso differs from regular coffee. The velvety texture and complex, punchy flavors are all results of these differences, and the reason your shots don't taste as good as those from a coffee shop often comes down to the type of machine being used.

An espresso shot uses super finely ground coffee, through which hot water is passed at a pressure of about 9 bars, which is quite high. The coffee bean's fine grind also makes espresso fickle to get right, and even small changes in conditions can lead to an unbalanced cup that's too bitter, acidic, or watery. To achieve and consistently deliver that high pressure, sometimes multiple times a day, a machine needs to be carefully engineered and made of high-quality materials. Plus, it should allow the user to adjust the many parameters required, such as water temperature, bloom cycle, extraction time, and more. All of this translates to a higher cost, making professional coffee machines too pricey for most people to buy for home use.