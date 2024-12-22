Do You Have To Thaw Frozen Coffee Beans Before Grinding?

Coffee and convenience are intertwined; for many, the beverage is an essential start to the day. Yet the coffee beans themselves are surprisingly delicate, and require care for optimal freshness. Once exposed to air, they'll only have around two weeks to remain flavorful. Simultaneously, the coffee roast date matters, too, which means you'll need to wait on a bag of fresh beans to lose gas.

For those who buy in large batches, chasing such a fresh window is complicated, so they turn to the freezer instead. Although the storage method does affect the flavor, it's a better bet than beans sitting on the shelf for months. In fact, if you freeze coffee beans the right way, then you'll even contain some of the fresh aromas.

Once you're retrieving those chilled beans, you may wonder if it's necessary to thaw them. The answer's contentious: Some baristas grind straight out of the freezer, while others prefer a slow overnight thaw. So as long as you have an ideal freezing process in place, then don't stress over the warming step — it won't damage your grinder.