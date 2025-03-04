The Grind Size Rule That Can Make Or Break Your Pour-Over Coffee

You don't have to be a coffee snob to enjoy a good pour-over. The brewing style brings out the fruity, savory, and smooth notes of coffee beans and highlights some of the best qualities of the drink. Pour-overs don't take much more time or effort to make, and they could be considered a simpler way of brewing since they don't require a machine. Sure, the technique is a little tricky to learn, but a good pour-over is one of the best ways to upgrade your coffee without adding sugar or creamer. It allows you to enjoy the best parts of a pure cup of morning Joe without the bitterness or flat mouthfeel you can get with other brewing methods.

Anyone can learn to make a beautiful pour-over, but it does help to get all the details right. You need to know the correct water for coffee brewing to avoid affecting the taste. You should also be aware that the water needs to be at a specific temperature when you pour it over your coffee beans. Above all, you should know the ideal grind size of the beans because it will make or break a good pour-over. Medium-coarse is best, especially if you want to avoid a bitter taste (and disappointment) after you've put in the work for your home brew.