Drip Coffee Vs French Press: What's The Difference?

Some coffee-brewing methods save time and money while others offer beverage connoisseurs an intensive and fun experience. Other factors can alter the taste of a cup of coffee, from the brand of beans used to even the altitude of your home. From pour-over coffee to the French press, various vessels lend different flavor profiles, too. But with all the options available, how do we figure out which machine to buy? To help narrow the pool, let's look at two of the most popular machines: The classic drip coffee maker and the French press.

The brewing process for each of these is pretty straightforward. If you care about flavor, use a French press, though every step matters and it's all done carefully by hand. Drip machines are usually automatic so they're more effortless and easy to use, though you have little control over the brewing details. Brewing with these machines yourself is the best way to discover the true differences between a French press and a drip machine, but for a brief overview of what you can expect, dive into the details below.