Drip Coffee Vs French Press: What's The Difference?
Some coffee-brewing methods save time and money while others offer beverage connoisseurs an intensive and fun experience. Other factors can alter the taste of a cup of coffee, from the brand of beans used to even the altitude of your home. From pour-over coffee to the French press, various vessels lend different flavor profiles, too. But with all the options available, how do we figure out which machine to buy? To help narrow the pool, let's look at two of the most popular machines: The classic drip coffee maker and the French press.
The brewing process for each of these is pretty straightforward. If you care about flavor, use a French press, though every step matters and it's all done carefully by hand. Drip machines are usually automatic so they're more effortless and easy to use, though you have little control over the brewing details. Brewing with these machines yourself is the best way to discover the true differences between a French press and a drip machine, but for a brief overview of what you can expect, dive into the details below.
Brewing with a French press
People disagree over the origins of the French press, and there are competing patents for different variations of this product. Modern versions of this machine, such as the Secura French Press Coffee Maker, have a tall carafe and a plunger with an attached filter. The brewing process involves adding coarsely ground coffee to the bottom of the carafe. Once these grounds are added, hot water is poured over them. Rather than allowing water to simply pass through the grounds like drip makers, French presses require ground beans and water to fully intermingle. After a quick stir and a few minutes of steeping, push the plunger down to separate the grinds from a freshly made cup of joe.
You get the full flavor profile and caffeine content of the coffee because of the direct immersion of the water and ground beans, so French press coffees tend to taste extra rich and bold. This makes them a great choice for coffee connoisseurs and kitchen experimentalists who use the best coffee beans. Still, because you have total control over the brewing process — you can change the temperature of the water, steep time, and more – you can get creative with a French press so how your coffee tastes is up to you. But, while a French press is more customizable, the drip method is more consistent, though most drip machines can only brew coffee one way.
Caffeinating with drip coffee
The first automatic coffee maker made for the home came out in 1972, courtesy of Vincent Marotta. The brewing process for these involves pouring medium-ground coffee into a paper filter and sticking it into the machine. At the push of a button, water contained in a reservoir within the machine heats up and pours over the grounds, extracting the coffee through the filter and into a carafe or cup below. This method of brewing coffee is great for beginners or people who just crave caffeine rather than a beverage-making ritual.
Because most automatic drip machines, such as the Müellerhome 12-cup drip coffee maker, can make lots of coffee at once, they're great for those who drink multiple cups. Coffee made from a drip coffee maker also tastes more balanced than a French press, as water simply passes through the grinds rather than intermingling with them. A drip machine also relies on medium-ground beans instead of coarse ones so there's less flavor, and usually caffeine, in a drip coffee. Others describe drip coffee as producing a cleaner cup since the filter can absorb some of the excess oils, flavors, and small grinds. A French press is usually portable and easy to clean while most drip machines are not; however, because of the ease of use, drip coffee machines are usually more expensive. There are pros and cons to each, so pick whichever machine is best for your needs.