8 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At Cracker Barrel Based On Reviews
If you've driven on a major American highway in the past 50 or so years, then you've probably seen a Cracker Barrel sign looming by an exit, drawing your attention to the distinct brown dine-in restaurant. The name comes from the barrels that soda crackers were sold in at country stores around the U.S. — founder Dan Evins took this idea, and that of the much beloved country store, and turned it into a bustling chain.
With over 600 stores across 44 states, Cracker Barrel serves approximately 230 million guests, 140 million slices of bacon, and 75 million pancakes in a given year, according to its website. It's distinct homestyle Southern cooking, as well as it's nostalgia-inducing country store, have earned the restaurant chain many fans over the years, including country music superstar Dolly Parton.
But of course, not everyone loves every dish at Cracker Barrel. There have definitely been a few flops over the years, based on online reviews. If you look at the menu and feel overwhelmed by the dozens of options, we can share with you some dishes that don't always satisfy and may be best to avoid. As with any restaurant review you read, take the comments with a grain of salt. If you enjoy a certain dish, please continue loving it!
Biscuit Beignets
Beignets originated in France and were introduced in Louisiana by French Acadians in the 18th century. Since their introduction to what is now the United States, beignets have been a cultural staple in New Orleans, and are actually the state donut of the Bayou State. Many restaurants have tried their hand at perfecting the classic or, in Cracker Barrel's case, putting their own spin on the delicacy.
Now, Cracker Barrel has some great dessert options, but a Mashed survey of 585 restaurant goers showed that 36% rated the beignets as the worst dessert item on the menu. And others seem to agree. Several reviewers found the beignets to be rather dry on the interior and overall underwhelming. Some also wrote that the flavor of the grease the beignets are fried in is off. That's not to say that some restaurants in the chain haven't perfected execution of this dish, but perhaps the use of buttermilk biscuit dough makes a great outcome every time more difficult to achieve.
Chicken n' Dumplings
Chicken and dumplings (also known as chicken n' dumplings) is a classic comfort food for people around the country. Some attribute the dish's origins to the French Canadians, but most look to the American South as the home of the hearty, warm meal. While there's no way to pinpoint where it was first created, we do know its first mention in a cookbook was in Mary Randolph's "The Virginia House-Wife," from the 1800s. It's important to note, however, that many of these recipes were likely taken from enslaved African Americans working in kitchens at the time.
The impact of this recipe was felt throughout generations of families. That's why the dish is so loved by patrons of Cracker Barrel restaurants. After thorough review, however, we found that while plenty of people love Cracker Barrel's interpretation of the dish, some diners have had less than incredible versions that left them disappointed. Most negative reviews about the chicken and dumplings were in regards to the lack of flavor. If you happen to try the dish at Cracker Barrel and aren't convinced of its perfection, try making your own easy version of chicken and dumplings at home.
Country Fried Steak
Another beloved dish in the American South, the country fried steak, actually has European roots — at least, where inspiration is concerned. Schnitzel is a big deal in German and Austrian culture and involves pounding a piece of meat, usually pork, beef, chicken, or veal, very thinly before breading and frying it. That same idea was adapted by the American South, most likely Texas. Country fried steak is different from chicken fried steak, which usually uses egg in the batter to make the final product a whole lot crunchier.
Fried meat can be difficult to perfect, especially when cranking out orders to hungry, waiting customers. When it comes to the country fried steak at Cracker Barrel, several reviewers said they wouldn't order again in large part due to the flavor of the meat, which they found lacking. The consensus seemed to be that the chain's chicken fried chicken was the way to go instead. But for those who may be averse to meals fully loaded with salt, we recommend steering clear.
French Toast
With eggs, bread, milk, and some maple syrup, French toast comes together in no time for a sweet, crispy breakfast meal – served all-day at Cracker Barrel. While it's a staple in many households today, French toast has a long history. So long, in fact, that its first iteration was found way back in the 5th century. That's right, more than 1,500 years ago, a version of French toast was eaten by ancient Romans. It has been a staple for societies throughout history as an exciting way to use up stale bread and eventually made its way to the United States.
At Cracker Barrel, the dish has been a long-time favorite, but recent recipe changes seemed to have changed the tune of some reviewers. Diners said that in recent years, the bread used for the French toast has changed, and ingredients like cinnamon, vanilla, and brown sugar are scarce or gone in some restaurants' take on the dish. Many agreed that the changes turned them off from ordering the dish again, but other reviewers claimed to not have noticed a marked difference in the flavor or presentation of the dish.
Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie
Hashbrown casserole is a much loved side dish from Cracker Barrel that takes potatoes, cheese, and onions and turns it into a melty, delicious experience on a plate. Then there's shepherd's pie, a meaty, veggie and gravy filled delicacy the United Kingdom has enjoyed for centuries. Cracker Barrel decided to join the two together, and while some reviewers love it, others have less kind things to say.
Some of the images reviewers shared showed overcooked dishes or ones that didn't feature the same ingredients as those on the menu. For example, one patron noted that their meal came with a thin hashbrown casserole crusts instead of a thicker layer of hashbrown casserole. As with any menu item, what you're served can be different depending on who is in the kitchen that day, especially for a newer item that a restaurant is trying to perfect.
Cornbread Muffins
Cornbread is a household staple for millions across the country, and as with any dish that holds a special place in people's hearts, the best iteration is debated quite frequently. Some prefer cornbread that is savory, while others like it sweet. Certain cornbread add-ins are non-negotiables for some households, while others are purists and want the original ingredients only in their slices — cooked in a cast-iron skillet, of course.
That said, some Cracker Barrel-goers aren't totally in love with the cornbread experience in the restaurants. The consensus for many is that the cornbread muffins are on the dry side, which makes them more crumbly than normal. Flavor is also a factor here, with reviewers sharing that it didn't hit the mark. There are ways to moisten cornbread at home, like using buttermilk or even mayo, but sometimes the cornbread at a restaurant doesn't meet all the specifications one might have for their favorite side.
Broccoli
You may be wondering how broccoli could possibly be bad, considering it's a single-ingredient side dish with seasonings. A distinct lack of seasoning is perhaps the biggest gripe that reviewers have with the broccoli at Cracker Barrel. Mashed ranked the broccoli at number 17 out of 21 side dishes at Cracker Barrel due to it being "completely unseasoned."
Broccoli on its own, especially when steamed, takes on a slightly sweet and bitter taste that doesn't do much for many people's palates. Many negative reviews noted the lack of seasoning. If you prefer a more subtle flavor that doesn't overshadow the vegetable itself, then perhaps this is an option for you. But for those who crave a flavor punch to either enhance broccoli's natural flavor or mask it entirely, consider making your own version at home, using tips from the world's best celebrity chefs.
Shrimp N' Grits Skillet
Shrimp n' grits is believed to have come from the Lowcountry region in South Carolina, along the southeast coastline — though inspiration for the American version of the dish may have come from Africa. The Palmetto State has plenty of shoreline, making access to crustaceans easy. And since corn was a cash crop even back then, it was an easy jump to combine the two ingredients for a home cooked meal that is buttery, savory, and has a perfect touch of briny seafood flavor.
The Cracker Barrel take on the much loved dish has mixed reviews, with some adoring its flavor while others had poor experiences. Some raved about the texture of the grits and the way that the shrimp pairs perfectly with the sauce. On the other hand, those who had lackluster versions of the dish noted the texture of the shrimp as being rubbery or tough, and said there was a lack of seasoning in what should be a very flavorful dish.
Overall, Cracker Barrel's version probably doesn't compare to what you can get in Charleston. If you want to try your hand at making shrimp and grits at home, consider a refresher course on how to make the perfect Southern-style grits, because without a good base, your entire dish can suffer.