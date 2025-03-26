8 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At Cracker Barrel Based On Reviews

If you've driven on a major American highway in the past 50 or so years, then you've probably seen a Cracker Barrel sign looming by an exit, drawing your attention to the distinct brown dine-in restaurant. The name comes from the barrels that soda crackers were sold in at country stores around the U.S. — founder Dan Evins took this idea, and that of the much beloved country store, and turned it into a bustling chain.

With over 600 stores across 44 states, Cracker Barrel serves approximately 230 million guests, 140 million slices of bacon, and 75 million pancakes in a given year, according to its website. It's distinct homestyle Southern cooking, as well as it's nostalgia-inducing country store, have earned the restaurant chain many fans over the years, including country music superstar Dolly Parton.

But of course, not everyone loves every dish at Cracker Barrel. There have definitely been a few flops over the years, based on online reviews. If you look at the menu and feel overwhelmed by the dozens of options, we can share with you some dishes that don't always satisfy and may be best to avoid. As with any restaurant review you read, take the comments with a grain of salt. If you enjoy a certain dish, please continue loving it!