12 Tips You Need When Making Southern-Style Grits

Grits are a truly all-American food. While indelibly linked in the public imagination with Southern culture, the dish has roots that go even deeper — the native Muscogee people were the first to cook coarsely ground dried corn into a warm porridge. European colonists who encountered the dish happily adopted it as their own, and since then, it's been a staple at diners, fine-dining restaurants, and home-cooked meals throughout the South.

If you're from that region of the United States, you don't need us to tell you how comforting a good plate of grits can be, whether it's served with runny fried eggs to feed a crowd for breakfast or topped with savory gravy with garlic for a major flavor boost alongside a meat dish at dinner. If you're not from the South, you may be baffled by their appeal –- but as your Southern friends would tell you, this is just because you haven't had them prepared correctly yet. And the hard truth is good grits take time and patience to cook. Whether you want to reproduce your Southern grandma's grits or just to understand what all the fuss is about, we've got some experts to help you: Kyle Swarzendruber, executive chef at Soby's New South Cuisine in Greenville, South Carolina, Serge Krikorian, chef/owner at Vibrant Occasions Catering in Benton, Arkansas, and John Spotkill, culinary director at South City Kitchen in Georgia.