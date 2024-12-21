What To Keep In Mind When Reading Reviews For Restaurants

Some of the earliest uses of the phrase "everyone's a critic" date back to a time when that was considerably less possible than it is today. We speak, of course, of the halcyon pre-internet days, when even the biggest complainer's reach didn't stretch much longer than a curly telephone cord. But now, in our irreversible internet age, everybody has a place to rage. That's why the once basic concept of a "restaurant review" can mean a few different things today, depending on who you ask.

Media-wide, whether it's of the social or legacy variety, there are some obvious signs that a review you're reading was not primarily intended to inform. Anything overly personal, unspecific, or transparently influenced is going to be hard to swallow. Take that user-generated content, please. Amateur internet review platforms are abundant with all manner of patter. That copy is unedited, unverified, and capriciously moderated. So it's important to take it with a bigger grain of salt than the hypothetical user HiddenGemNomNomFoodie used to ruin what was already a perfect seared steak.

A lot of amateur reviews peddle perceived slights rather than actionable intelligence. Whether or not a restaurant provided birthday candles for HiddenGemNomNomFoodie's technically disallowed outside cake will not inform your visit there, unless you are also three babies in a trench coat. The same is true of anything weirdly unspecific or irrelevant, which may suggest ulterior motives. And overly effusive or suspiciously familiar details are as likely to have come from the owner's mom as a paying guest. Amateur reviews can be helpful for providing unaltered photos, however.