Cottage cheese pancakes may sound like the latest brunch trend, but to those with Slavic heritage, they're nothing new. Called syrniki, these tender, dairy-based pancakes are a blend of familiar pancake batter ingredients — flour, sugar, salt, etc. — and farmer's cheese, aka, cottage cheese. The cottage cheese gives them their fluffy texture in addition to a nutrition boost and they taste incredible drizzled in warm fruit jam or the expected butter and maple syrup. However, traditional syrniki are a little labor intensive, so these may be best for a weekend brunch or a highbrow breakfast for dinner.

Fortunately, if you're looking for something quick and filling for busy weekday mornings, there are simpler recipes out there that use fewer ingredients and can even be made ahead. Our favorite 3-ingredient cottage cheese pancakes are positively bursting with protein, since they combine eggs and rolled oats with the all-important cottage cheese. A great bonus with this recipe is that oats are a nervine that can help curb anxiety by soothing your nervous system. Since cottage cheese also supports brain health, you can start your day energized, focused, and calm.

The best part is that you can take these pancakes on the go. Make them fresh in the morning or prep them over the weekend and pop them in the freezer. Toast to thaw and slather with nut butter and fruit preserves for a nutritious morning PB&J, or layer them with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit for a breakfast-style Napoleon.