Don't Settle For Boring Beer — Try A Smoky Upgrade

Beer has undergone quite the evolution since its inception. These days, the beer market is absolutely flooded with just about any type of beer you can think of to fit just about any palate. But even in spite of this variety, sometimes it's easy to get weighed down by choosing the same safe albeit boring brews over and over again. People aren't drinking beer like they used to, and while you could chalk that up to any number of factors, one thing that might excite your prospects is to search for a tasting experience you haven't had before. Enter smoked beer.

Just like how a smoky whiskey sets itself apart from the pack, so too does a smoky beer. Beer is often associated with malted barley, and it's no different with this style. However, with smoked beers, the malts are — you guessed it — smoked or otherwise roasted over fire to impart a rich, smoky flavor to the beer. It might seem like a questionable decision at first, but remember that some beloved beers have a smoky/roasted note in them already, such as how stouts set themselves apart from porters. This process of smoking beer isn't so much a novel gimmick as it is a resurrection of much older beer-making practices. As such, smoky beer might just be the thing that makes beer interesting to you again.