Is Porter Beer The Same As A Stout?

As the temperatures cool and the leaves start to yellow, beer drinkers often swap light and refreshing suds for dark and sustaining ones. Porters and stouts are some of the most popular dark beers, but they tend to be lumped into the same class and are sometimes even used interchangeably by consumers. It's widely accepted that the main difference between porters and stouts is the presence of roasted malt in stout-style beers, which brings out smoky, bitter flavors such as coffee and oak.

Historically, a stout could be a porter but a porter could not be a stout. The reason for this is that in the 1700s, porters became a popular beer for the working class and a stout version of a porter was simply stronger in flavor, thickness, and alcohol content. Stout used to refer to "proud" or "strong" according to Anspach and Hobday, a craft brewery in London, so a stout porter was often offered on bar menus as a slightly more expensive but stronger option.

Today, the line between stout and porter is more about the flavor profile, mouthfeel, and the brewer's own discretion. In an interview with Craft Beer and Brewing, Carston Haney, head brewer at Ross Island Brewing in Portland, Oregon, said, "Stouts tend to be heavier in body with more of a focus on coffee and roasted flavors from roasted barley or black malt."