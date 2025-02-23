What's The Best Sauce For Seafood Pastas?

Seafood and pasta are strong on their own and even better together. Most sauces certainly won't taste terrible with these elements, but certain ingredients can take seafood pasta to the next level and bring together outstanding flavor. It's hard to claim a single sauce as the best, but certainly, it's a light sauce with fragrant, acidic ingredients. It might be wise to start by reaching for a bottle of white wine and some fresh tomatoes.

The Italian dish spaghetti ai frutti di mare literally translates to "seafood pasta," and there's a specific sauce associated with the dish. It's made of tomatoes (or tomato sauce) combined with dry white wine, olive oil, garlic, and pepper while the seafood simmers. This extra-light sauce elevates the various sea creatures of the dish — mussels, clams, shrimp, and sometimes squid. Frutti di mare sauce is able to complement several different kinds of seafood and pasta at once, and chefs like Giada de Laurentiis, Lidia Bastianich, and Rachel Ray have used this type of sauce in their recipes.