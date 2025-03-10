4 Ways To Tell If Your Honey Is Real

Honey is nature's sweetener, and like many of our friends in the animal kingdom, us humans can't get enough of it. Unfortunately, this has led to some suppliers cutting their honey with other additives, such as corn syrup or unrefined sugar. These bottles of adulterated honey have infiltrated grocery stores all over and use misleading marketing to trick customers into buying an inferior product. This practice is so common and serious that it has its own name: honey laundering. There's nothing wrong with picking up diluted honey to save a couple bucks as long as you know what you're getting, but real honey has qualities the fake stuff just can't replicate. Whether you're trying to sweeten your coffee or want to make homemade hot honey, it's imperative you find an authentic, high-quality product.

One way you can always buy real honey is to patronize your neighborhood farmer's market to find people who make the stuff locally. This way, you can see exactly what goes into the honey while also supporting the beekeeping cottage industry.