The 12 Biggest Food Recalls In Costco History

As it turned out, 2024 was a rough year for chickens. An outbreak of the H5N1 strain swept through chicken farms across the United States, resulting in millions of birds needing to be culled and egg prices rising. Then, in late 2024, the problem came home to roost for Costco egg buyers.

On November 27, Costco — and the egg supplier Handsome Brook Farms — issued a voluntary recall for 10,800 units of the Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs due to the risk of salmonella poisoning. Although the eggs in question had been identified as being unfit to sell before shipment, an error occurred and the infected eggs were packaged and shipped out to retailers. The recall went out five days after the units were shipped to stores starting on November 22. The recall impacted 25 stores across five states: Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. In December, the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture (FDA) classified the recall as a Class 1 risk, which is the highest ranking for health risks, indicating significant danger to the public — including death.

For individuals in good health, salmonella usually results in unpleasant but non-serious symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. For young children, people with compromised immune systems, and the elderly, however, salmonella can be deadly or result in serious infections. Thankfully, there were no reported illnesses from the salmonella outbreak.