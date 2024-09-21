Secrets Of Costco's Freezer Aisle You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
Costco is a great place to stock up on everything from household goods to electronics, as well as plenty of delicious food. With a warehouse-style layout and a membership requirement to purchase products, many people turn to Costco when they want to buy large-sized snacks, meal essentials, paper products, and office supplies. However, buying food bulk can be difficult if you don't use all of your purchases before they expire or spoil, especially if you are hitting up Costco as a single shopper. This is where the freezer aisle reigns supreme. Frozen foods can be stored for a few months, and taking advantage of that shelf life makes the frozen section a hotspot for some of Costco fans' favorite deals.
Known for its large portions and high-quality store line, Kirkland Signature, Costco attracts many consumers who quickly become loyal shoppers of the chain. Whether it's making the most of the store's discount pricing or creating your own meal prep kits out of the large portion sizes, these are the ways to make the most of your Costco membership in the freezer section.
Some options are cheaper frozen than fresh
Chicken is a versatile ingredient that makes a great addition to your bulk shopping list. You can stock up on this staple in the Costco freezer section and throw it into everything from casseroles to soups. Opting for frozen precooked chicken cuts down on time, but the uncooked options are also easy and cost-effective. In some cases, frozen chicken makes the meal cheaper than using its fresh counterpart because you avoid potential food waste.
There isn't a huge difference in price between the fresh and frozen varieties. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts from the freezer section cost around $22 for a 6-pound bag, while a pack of boneless, skinless chicken breasts from the meat counter costs around $3.50 per pound. However, the frozen option can be stored for a few months without any worry of spoilage. If you tend to throw away meat because you can't cook it before it goes bad, the frozen variety is a good way to make the most of your budget. You can also look for promotional pricing on the frozen option to make it even cheaper.
These chicken breasts come uncooked but seasoned, ready to throw into a pan or on the grill. They are individually frozen, so you don't need to worry about the meat sticking together in the bag. Simply take out a few pieces at a time, let them thaw, and cook them up according to your recipe just like you would a chicken breast from the meat counter.
Certain items are regional specialties
Costco stocks fan favorites, like its frozen chicken bakes, in most stores. But other items, such as crab and shrimp from Pacific Seafood in some Washington and Oregon areas, are only available in certain regions. Managers choose items that have local appeal and often source from businesses that are popular with their customers. Sports apparel and gear carried by the cain, including coolers to carry your frozen items, are also customized to support local professional and college teams. This means that you might not be able to find exactly what you want in every Costco, but that may push you to try something unexpected. Because each manager is responsible for ordering and stocking shelves for their individual store, items even vary within the same region or city. Pricing at each Costco can also be slightly different, depending on manager promotions and sales.
If you're visiting a new area, it may be worth checking out the local Costco to see what they carry that may be new and novel to you. Just keep in mind that any frozen items will need to be eaten or taken home with you to your freezer, which might be difficult based on location and mode of travel. But a Costco favorite, especially one from a local vendor, makes a great souvenir. Costco offers samples to get attention on new and interesting products, including many regional favorites. This is a great way to try something before you buy it in bulk.
Return frozen food for a refund
Costco is known for its generous return policy, which includes frozen food. With only a few exceptions, you can take anything back to the store for a full refund if you aren't 100% satisfied with your purchase, according to the store's policy. In order to return items, they should be in the original packaging and be unused other than any small amount needed to try it out. This means that if you eat the entire package of frozen food, taking it back isn't an option. But if you open it to find that it doesn't taste right or just isn't what you expected, it's refundable. Your receipt might not be necessary, but it does speed up the process and ensure an efficient return. Even if there isn't anything wrong with the food, you can still return it if it doesn't work for your needs or taste buds.
To return something at Costco, just go up to the customer service counter just inside the entrance. They can process returns as well as exchange your frozen food for a different version. If your food is defective or expired, you might just need a different bag or box.
Frozen proteins are great for meal prep
Meal prep gets easy when you have large portions of protein to add to rice, veggies, and other ingredients. You can use chicken as a topping for salad to turn it into a complete meal or add it to soups and stews. Other delicious favorites include Kirkland Signature meatballs and shrimp, which you can use in stir fry or on their own. There are even meatless proteins, including Beyond Burgers, available in the freezer case. Most of Costco's frozen meat and seafood comes in large resealable bag or boxes, which can help make storage simpler. This is perfect for those who like to buy in bulk but won't always use all of the meat or shellfish in one prep. You can use just what you need and save the rest for later. And because they are individually frozen, they won't stick to each other.
Costco carries a wide variety of chicken in the freezer section. There are crispy versions as well as grilled options, all already cooked. The lightly breaded chicken breast chunks make a great dupe for your favorite fast food-style chicken nuggets and are one of the most popular meal prep chicken items from the Costco freezers. The rotisserie-style chicken breast strips are perfect for salads or sandwiches. Some options come raw and need to be cooked, such as the Kirkland Signature boneless, skinless chicken breasts, but can be cheaper and more convenient than buying from a similar option from the meat department.
Create your own smoothie kits
The Kirkland Signature frozen fruit options are plentiful and come in giant 3- or 4-pound bags. You can mix and match a smoothie blend that is much cheaper than a stop by your favorite smoothie shop, not to mention customizable. Put your favorites into small ziplock bags in the freezer to turn them into individual portions. The berries are flash-frozen and don't stick together, as long as you keep them frozen. They can go straight into the blender along with milk, juice, or yogurt as a base. Add a scoop of protein powder, also available at Costco, to turn your smoothie into a filling breakfast or lunch. If you are enjoying a boozy frozen drink, these fruit blends are perfect to add delicious taste and icy texture.
The three-berry combo is a personal favorite but you can also add extra cherries, strawberries, and even mangoes. Because each Costco has a slightly different inventory based on location and what is popular with its customers, you might not always be able to find the exact same items. Many carry a few organic options as well.
Many Costcos carry a frozen smoothie blend that includes six individual servings already mixed and sealed in a larger bag, which is great for those who want the health benefits of a smoothie at home without any extra prep time. But to make the most of your budget, portion out your own servings instead.
Replace takeout on a budget
If you love takeout food but want to make the most of your budget, Costoc can help. The store carries everything from orange chicken to fried rice, which you can pair to replace your go-to Asian cuisine food spot. Stir frys, spring rolls, and chicken dishes are all popular, but there are also tasty dupes for breakfast favorites like egg bites and breakfast sandwiches. Most are ready in just a few minutes and cost a fraction of what you would pay at Starbucks or another chain. Many frozen foods come in a bulk purchase but can be separated into individual meal prep containers, replacing your standard takeout dinner or lunch with a more cost-effective option.
The prepared foods section is another great place to look for easy options when you don't feel like cooking or for sides to bulk up the proteins from the frozen food section. Some dishes, such as the macaroni and cheese or the stuffed peppers, freeze well and can be kept in your home freezer for another day. While you have to venture outside of the freezer aisles to find them in the store, these meals make a good addition to your selection at home and work with the best freezer hacks for your budget.
Eggs and milk are in the freezer section
In some Costco stores, the eggs and milk are kept with the freezer items at the end of one of the aisles. If they are in the frozen foods area, eggs and milk will be in a refrigerated case or in a special walk-in area. In other stores, the eggs and milk walk-in case is closer to the prepared foods and produce. It's important to know the location of the dairy case if you are a frequent shopper because wandering the store can lead to impulse buys, a tactic that Costco uses to boost sales.
Costco stores use a design that moves customers through the store in order to get them in front of as many products as possible. But store management frequently moves things around, either to keep customers circulating to increase the number of items that make it into their carts or to make room for new products and seasonal displays. That said, the freezer section tends to be one of the constants in the store because it uses specialized storage. Depending on the size of the dairy section, it can be near the freezer aisles or in a larger refrigerated room.
Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend is produced by Townsend Farms, and tastes like it
If you love Townsend Farms berries, which hail from the produce wholesale company's Pacific Northwest headquarters, look for Costco's Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend instead. Though they're sold under the Kirkland brand, these berries are produced by Townsend Farms — customers made the discovery when the berries were part of a 2019 recall in some states. The quality and commitment to consumer safety is top notch, making the three berry blend one of Kirkland Signature's most popular frozen items. Costco rebrands items under their store label to bring extra savings and carries this particular option in mots of its stores.
Like many Kirkland Signature products, the frozen berries are much cheaper when packaged as a store brand but still high quality. The three berry blend includes strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries, which are perfect to put in cobblers and pies or use to make homemade smoothies. The bag has a resealable top, allowing you to just use what you need and store the rest for the future. They are made without any added sugar or preservatives, just deliciously sweet berries.
Hosting starts in the frozen section
If you're planning a large gathering, you'll want to stop by Costco to get everything you need in one stop. The frozen food section is the place to go for sharable dishes, such as appetizers like wings, as well as fan-favorite desserts like Drumsticks and ice cream sandwiches. The frozen food section often offers samples, which you can find on the end cap of each aisle. This is a great way to try out new items and is the store's go-to strategy to promote specials. If you like a sample, the associate can direct you to its exact location in the frozen food section, typically near the sample station.
Because they come in bulk, you can be sure to have plenty on hand for a large group. Costco also carries paper goods, such as plates, napkins, and utensils, although these are often in a different section away from the frozen foods. This is another example of Costco designing its stores to keep customers moving around and increases the potential that you'll throw extra items in your cart.
Don't forget about Dole Whips
Some specialty items are hard to come by, but sometimes Costco carries them — even if you don't live in an area where that product is made. One favorite is the iconic Dole Whip, which people love to get at Disney World but can also find at Costco. It is made with pineapple puree, coconut cream, and honey as a sweetener. This frozen treat is creamy and icy at the same time, making it the perfect treat for a hot day. You can eat them as-is thanks to their convenient cups or doctor them up with added pineapple, fresh berries, granola, or even chili crisp to turn them into a customized dessert. Buying desserts, plus toppings, in bulk lets you create a DIY station at a party or event so guests can make their own version of Dole Whip.
Costco carries them in packs of eight for around $13. Compared to the $6 price tag for a Dole Whip at Disney, the Costco version is a steal. They are also much more accessible since they are carried in most Costco locations and not limited to the Disney parks in Florida and California. Disney has a few more flavor options than Costco, including some special seasonal toppings, but Costco does carry the most iconic of Dole Whip flavors, pineapple.
Avoid freezer burn
One of the best things about many Costco frozen foods — especially those under the store's Kirkland Signature label — is that they have resealable bags and containers. This lets you use what you need for one meal and save the rest for later without requiring any special storage. The meal prep secret ensures that you won't have to throw away food because it's stored wrong in the freezer. Frozen foods meant to be served individually are typically flash frozen, which prevents them from sticking together in the bag. Items such as prepared soups or meals that come in multiple servings are packaged and sealed separately. You can even put one in the fridge to use within a couple of days and store the other servings in the freezer.
It's important when shopping at Costco to pay attention to how many servings come in each purchase and stick with frozen foods if you don't plan to use them right away. While buying in bulk is often cost-effective, especially when you go with the Kirkland Signature line, you have to be able to use or store purchases before they go bad. Frozen foods can usually keep in the freezer for a couple of months, compared to just a few days for refrigerated perishables. Avoid opening the frozen foods until you plan to use them to make the most of the packaging that prevents freezer burn.