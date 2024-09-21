Secrets Of Costco's Freezer Aisle You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Chicken is a versatile ingredient that makes a great addition to your bulk shopping list. You can stock up on this staple in the Costco freezer section and throw it into everything from casseroles to soups. Opting for frozen precooked chicken cuts down on time, but the uncooked options are also easy and cost-effective. In some cases, frozen chicken makes the meal cheaper than using its fresh counterpart because you avoid potential food waste.

Advertisement

There isn't a huge difference in price between the fresh and frozen varieties. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts from the freezer section cost around $22 for a 6-pound bag, while a pack of boneless, skinless chicken breasts from the meat counter costs around $3.50 per pound. However, the frozen option can be stored for a few months without any worry of spoilage. If you tend to throw away meat because you can't cook it before it goes bad, the frozen variety is a good way to make the most of your budget. You can also look for promotional pricing on the frozen option to make it even cheaper.

These chicken breasts come uncooked but seasoned, ready to throw into a pan or on the grill. They are individually frozen, so you don't need to worry about the meat sticking together in the bag. Simply take out a few pieces at a time, let them thaw, and cook them up according to your recipe just like you would a chicken breast from the meat counter.

Advertisement