Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Greek Yogurt?

Kirkland Signature, the in-house Costco brand you'll see all over its warehouse-sized stores, sells a wide variety of goods, from Kirkland Signature maple syrup to Kirkland Signature spiced rum. Costco can sometimes be tight-lipped about which manufacturers actually make these products — but the wholesaler often works with other large brands that produce them, and then labels the products in-store as Kirkland Signature. (For example, at least some Kirkland Signature coffee was produced by Starbucks for years.) Costco's Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt, which is sold in big three-pound tubs, is one of those products the company has never outright stated the producer of. There's some evidence pointing to a specific yogurt-making culprit, however.

It's very possible that Ehrmann, a sizable German yogurt brand, is the company that produces Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt. Even though neither Costco nor Ehrmann has ever claimed as much, the companies have hardly been secretive either. Ehrmann announced back in a 2014 press release that it was releasing a new strained Greek yogurt which would be distributed at Costco stores around San Francisco before expanding its yogurt nationwide. Businessman Peter Cohan, who runs the venture capital firm Peter S. Cohan & Associates, also claimed in his 2017 book "Disciplined Growth Strategies" that Ehrmann sells Greek yogurt to Costco under brand labels like Kirkland Signature.