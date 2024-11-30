6 Frozen Costco Foods To Buy And 7 To Skip

Navigating the frozen food aisles at Costco can be overwhelming, but having a well-stocked freezer is essential for quick meals and easy meal planning. Whether you're a busy professional, a parent juggling multiple responsibilities, or someone who simply appreciates convenience, good frozen foods are a lifesaver. We're here to break down the myths, navigate through the aisles, and tell you which are the best six frozen Costco foods to buy, and which are seven to skip.

After seven years of navigating Costco aisles weekly for my work as a cook, recipe developer, and events planner for At the Immigrant's Table, as well as my personal life as a busy working mom of two toddlers, I am proud to say that I know the frozen aisles of Costco better than my practically non-existent closet space. I have sampled and tested more than 40 frozen foods from Costco, and I've had some duds and wins over the years. So for this article, I've sampled and evaluated my go-to frozen foods that I buy regularly at Costco, as well as the products I've, unfortunately, learned to steer clear of.

Frozen favorites are perfect for those nights when you need to put together a meal in a hurry, or for those lengthy weekend afternoons when you're stocking up on protein for meal prepping and smart shopping for your household. However, not all frozen foods are created equal, especially when it comes to taste, nutrition, and value for money. To help you make smart choices on your next Costco run, this guide will help you navigate the freezer section more efficiently, ensuring you stock up on items that offer the best balance of convenience, taste, and nutritional value.