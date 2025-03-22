14 Best Spices To Try In Coffee

Coffee is an everyday thing for most people, and many of us have a go-to brew. A shot of espresso, maybe a pour over, or a frothy latte, whatever your drink, it could be time to spice things up. Literally. There are many spice rack staples (and a few more exotic options) that pair well with coffee. If you're open to experimenting with some new flavors, but you don't know where to begin, fear not. We've reached out to several experts in the world of coffee to round up the top flavor pairings, methods, and trends. Turns out there's no shortage of options when it comes to spicing coffee, and you probably have half of them in your cupboard right now.

Jasper Rosenheim, food innovation manager at Pret A Manger USA, explains that adding spice to coffee is no new thing. Coffee spicing dates back centuries in countries like Mexico, Ethiopia, Morocco, Turkey, and all across the Middle East. To say nothing of your trendy neighborhood barista sprinkling flower petals on their latest overpriced concoction.

For many of us, the weather remains chilly for a large part of the year, and what better way to cozy up than with a warm seasonal spiced coffee? Even if you're in the southern hemisphere lounging at the beach, it can be fun to add a twist to your next iced latte or cold brew. Life's too short not to experiment a little with your morning brew. So, why not give it a shot in your own kitchen?