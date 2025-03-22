14 Best Spices To Try In Coffee
Coffee is an everyday thing for most people, and many of us have a go-to brew. A shot of espresso, maybe a pour over, or a frothy latte, whatever your drink, it could be time to spice things up. Literally. There are many spice rack staples (and a few more exotic options) that pair well with coffee. If you're open to experimenting with some new flavors, but you don't know where to begin, fear not. We've reached out to several experts in the world of coffee to round up the top flavor pairings, methods, and trends. Turns out there's no shortage of options when it comes to spicing coffee, and you probably have half of them in your cupboard right now.
Jasper Rosenheim, food innovation manager at Pret A Manger USA, explains that adding spice to coffee is no new thing. Coffee spicing dates back centuries in countries like Mexico, Ethiopia, Morocco, Turkey, and all across the Middle East. To say nothing of your trendy neighborhood barista sprinkling flower petals on their latest overpriced concoction.
For many of us, the weather remains chilly for a large part of the year, and what better way to cozy up than with a warm seasonal spiced coffee? Even if you're in the southern hemisphere lounging at the beach, it can be fun to add a twist to your next iced latte or cold brew. Life's too short not to experiment a little with your morning brew. So, why not give it a shot in your own kitchen?
Cinnamon
Starting off with a classic, cinnamon is available in a shaker on the bar at most coffee shops. It's not uncommon to get a little sprinkle on top of your cappuccino. Jasper Rosenheim at Pret A Manger says it's a classic for a reason, adding both warmth and sweetness to coffee. Some folks avoiding sugar even opt for a little cinnamon to evoke that sweetness on the tastebuds. But cinnamon doesn't just have to be a sprinkled afterthought. It can come into play at different points in the coffee making process to surprising effect.
Tyler Pawlak, co-founder at Blended Bean Coffee, experimented with brewing spices right into pour over coffee and found that cinnamon was an excellent addition to the brewing process. "It complimented the natural flavors of the coffee extremely well," he said, "and elevated the drink to almost a cross between coffee and warm apple cider." He recommends everyone try this method, but cautions one should adjust how much of the spice is added to their taste. "Cinnamon is quite powerful," Pawlak warns, "and easily becomes the star of the show with the coffee playing a minor supporting role." If you're up for the experiment, you can add ground cinnamon or even pieces of cinnamon bark.
Mimi Nguyen, founder of Cafely, agrees that adding some cinnamon into coffee before brewing can yield a wonderful flavor. "It adds a caramel-like sweetness in darker roasts," she tells us. So if you're a fan of dark roast, why not give it a try! And speaking of sweetness, if you do prefer a sweeter coffee, you can try infusing whole cinnamon sticks into a homemade cinnamon simple syrup.
Nutmeg
When cinnamon is around, nutmeg is never far away. These two are practically synonymous (cinnonymous?) with fall flavor. Another hallmark ingredient of the iconic pumpkin spice blend, the best guidance to using nutmeg is that a little goes a long way. Used sparingly, its unique flavor can definitely enhance your coffee. Nutmeg is on Jasper Rosenheim's list of top spices to simply dust on top of a latte. A quick sprinkle will make a massive impact on the smell and taste of a drink. If you're feeling fancy, get whole nutmeg and freshly grate a little with a microplane, but don't overdo it!
Nutmeg also makes Rosenheim's list of spices that pair well with a straight shot of espresso. It doesn't need milk to blend into, pairing nicely with a strong brew. "Adding small amounts of cardamom or nutmeg," Rosenheim says, "can enhance complexity without overpowering."
Clove
Completing the holy trinity of warming fall spices, clove is another heavy hitter from the pumpkin spice arena. Most recipes that include clove call for just a pinch, so it's another potent spice that you won't want to dump in too liberally. But according to Jasper Rosenheim, it adds "intense, slightly peppery warmth" to a coffee. Add a touch on its own, or mix up your own pumpkin spice blend with just a pinch of clove.
Cloves also famously pair with orange. A clove studded orange is a classic holiday craft, called a pomander. They actually originated as a Medieval kind of perfume. All of which is to say, they smell good together. And the avid home barista may have noticed the trend of brewing espresso over an orange slice. So, we have to imagine a marriage of coffee, clove, and orange would be something pretty special. If you want to fill your kitchen with an intoxicating citrus-coffee-spice smell, brew one up!
Ginger
Ginger can be found in the produce section or the spice aisle at your grocery store, but either way, you can add ginger to your next coffee for a slight heat and a delicious kick. Have you heard of a gingerbread latte? It's in the pantheon of seasonal Starbucks favorites. Powdered ginger is yet another typical element of the famed pumpkin spice blend, but it can more than hold its own.
Heather Perry, champion barista and CEO of Klatch Coffee, says you can simply sprinkle a bit of ground ginger into your cup and pour coffee right in. But ginger root can also be used. Perry also suggests adding freshly sliced ginger on top of the grounds while brewing. Another one of the best ways to get ginger in your coffee is with a ginger simple syrup. Simple syrups can easily be added to hot or cold coffees. You could even juice some fresh ginger and add a shot of the fiery stuff to your next cold brew lemonade.
Turmeric
Golden milk anyone? This trendy coffee shop offering has been around for a while now, and it can be delicious on its own or with a shot of espresso. Golden milk is typically a combination of turmeric (which, like ginger, is actually a root) and cinnamon, or black pepper, mixed into a milk of your choice. Sometimes it's just called a turmeric latte, but don't get confused, order one on its own and it probably won't have any coffee in it.
Golden milk can be a great caffeine-free alternative to a latte, but it can also be a delicious addition to one. Just made sure to ask for it "dirty," with a shot of espresso. Or make one for yourself at home. There are lots of turmeric latte powders on the market now, and you can probably mix your own with the ingredients in your spice rack.
Peppercorn
Black pepper is a common partner to turmeric, and you'll often hear that the former "activates" the latter. What does that mean, exactly? Well, there are some studies that suggest the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric are aided by the presence of black pepper. Regardless of whether you're in it for the health benefits, they do taste nice and spicy together, and you might find them in your savory curry or your sweet golden milk latte.
But if you're interested in some extra spicy spiced coffee, leaning into the pepper alone can yield very interesting results, we're told. Blended Bean Coffee's Tyler Pawlak points out that pepper and coffee are two of the only ingredients people tend to grind for themselves at home in the interest of keeping flavors fresh and potent. He decided to combine them in his coffee-and-spice brewing experiment. "What I was met with was a fiery explosion of pepper flavor as soon as the coffee hit my palette," he told us, "sending tingles down the sides of my tongue and down my throat." That wasn't unexpected, but what did surprise him was that the spice very quickly went away, leaving a subtle yet complex flavor that reminded him of thyme and milk chocolate.
He personally found the experience, "unexpected and delightful," but for many of us, black pepper may be best left to mingle with the other spices in a golden milk latte. Surely, the creamy milk would help mitigate that powerful peppery flavor. For a fruitier pepper that makes a pretty topping, opt for pink peppercorn. If you don't see them in your grocery store, you can buy whole pink peppercorn online or in store.
Cardamom
Quite common in many Middle Eastern brews, cardamom is a sophisticated spice that pairs well with coffee. Mimi Nguyen likes to add it to her Vietnamese coffee and says it goes extremely well with dark roasts that have smooth and earthy flavors. Cardamom is "sweet, spicy, and slightly citrusy," says Nguyen, "I like to mix freshly ground cardamom directly into my ground coffee so the spice is really incorporated in there when I brew." But she'll also add it to a Vietnamese egg coffee, whisked into the egg foam, or an iced coffee with coconut milk.
Klatch Coffee's Heather Perry says you can also place whole cardamom pods right on top of the coffee grounds. "These larger, coarser ingredients have no risk of passing through any filter," she explains, "and can simply be discarded with the coffee grounds."
True coffee connoisseurs will know that coffee beans start off green. They're essentially the seeds of fruit which are roasted to lighter or darker shades of brown, but Pret A Manger's Jasper Rosenheim tells us there is a unique Arab preparation called Qahwa Coffee, which is a light coffee made with very lightly roasted coffee beans that are still green with lots of added cardamom.
Star Anise
Another potent spice associated with eastern cuisines, star anise was mentioned by several of the experts we spoke to. Licorice haters be wary, star anise has a flavor profile quite similar to black licorice, and therefore it certainly won't be a neutral addition to your coffee. Of course, that is a plus in many books. Pret A Manger's Jasper Rosenheim says star anise "offers a subtle licorice note that enhances darker roasts." You might rightly imagine "subtle licorice flavor" is an oxymoron, but Cafely's Mimi Nguyen agrees that when added to coffee star anise gives a light licoricey sweetness that balances a strong, bold coffee flavor. She'll brew it right in with the grounds.
Naturally, star anise pairs well with many of the other spices mentioned to this point. It's absolutely at home with cinnamon or cardamom. You can even add it to a more robust homemade pumpkin spice mix.
Saffron
This has got to be one of the trickier spices to work with. It also could be the world's priciest spice, not for nothing. Saffron comes from the stigma of the crocus sativus flower and has a slightly floral flavor. It's commonly used in both savory and sweet recipes across the Middle East, and famously in Spanish paella. Just a pinch will add a beautiful flavor to a dish. But should you add it to your coffee? Champion barista Heather Perry says yes. "Saffron is often described as having a delicate floral flavor with hints of honey," says Perry. This makes it another great option to add depth to your latte.
Typically, saffron needs to be bloomed in a little bit of warm water before incorporating it into the larger mixture, and you definitely want to treat it right so as not to waste this precious commodity. If this all sounds pretty exciting to you, read up on how to work with saffron, and then try adding some to your next latte.
Lavender
Going deeper into florals now, one might ask, are flowers really spices? And the answer is maybe. A spice is generally defined as the dried bark, seeds, berries, and other of dried parts of a plant beside the leaves. And we'll take that ambiguous final category as license to include these beautiful dried flowers in our roundup. Regardless, floral lattes have become trendy of late. You know when Starbucks jumps on a trend it has officially entered coffee canon, and Starbucks' lavender latte is proof of the widespread appeal of this pretty purple take on an iced latte.
Now, lavender is definitely on the list of flavors that can easily go from delicate and beautiful to soapy and perfumey. You won't want to be too liberal with your lavender, but just a hint can be divine. It might seem counterintuitive to mix two strong flavors, but Heather Perry isn't afraid to take big swings and advises, "a hint of cardamom in a lavender latte really elevates the flavor!"
Rose
Sticking with the pretty petals for a moment, how about a little rose? This is another flavor you'll want to be careful with. Just a touch can add a beautiful floral lift to your beverage, and too much lands you back in perfume territory. There's something undeniably luxurious about a drizzle of rosewater, whether it's in your bathtub or your cold brew. When using rose water right, it's a special ingredient to keep in your arsenal. An iced coffee or cold brew with coconut milk and just a little rose water, dusted with cinnamon or cardamom? A divine concoction fit for a summer's day.
Dried rose petals can also be sprinkled on top of a latte for a beautiful blush of color, or rose water lightly splashed into the brew. Cafely's Mimi Nguyen suggests a rose-infused syrup is a great option for sweetening coffee if you like the flavor. It can be refreshing, even, and lends "an elegant touch."
Vanilla
We'd be remiss if we didn't mention this other absolute classic. Vanilla lattes are a staple at any coffee shop. Whether you're adding a dash of vanilla extract, or a pump of vanilla syrup, coffee and vanilla are a match made in heaven. It might seem basic, but Heather Perry reminds us that real vanilla is a spice too! Though we tend to encounter it as an artificial extract these days, vanilla is actually the dried seed pod of a climbing orchid plant.
Try experimenting with real vanilla bean for a potent true vanilla flavor. Vanilla syrups can be super sweet, but vanilla itself isn't necessarily, so you can play with adding this powerful flavor without loads of sugar by using pure vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste instead of syrup. Add a little into your milk before frothing. And if you do like a little sweetness in your cup, you can infuse whole or sliced vanilla beans into homemade simple syrup.
Jasper Rosenheim at Pret A Manger agrees that infusing vanilla into a syrup is an excellent way to incorporate it into your coffee and even suggests pairing it with cinnamon or ginger in a homemade syrup. To that end, why not get creative and experiment with your own favorite flavor combinations and spice blends? If pumpkin spice has taught us anything, it's that often spices are stronger together.
Chili
Leaving floral flavors behind for a moment, what if you really do like a spicy kick? Chili pepper is an essential element of a Mexican hot chocolate, along with cinnamon. It stands to reason then that if you're a fan of a mocha, and you like spice, you might enjoy a Mexican hot chocolate mocha.
Mexican hot chocolate powders or melting chocolates might be available at a grocery store or Latin market near you, and spicy hot cocoa mix can even be found online. You could also try mixing up your own blend with some cocoa, sugar, cinnamon, and chili. Make a mug of Mexican hot chocolate and add a shot of espresso, use drip coffee instead of water to mix the hot chocolate powder, or simply try adding a pinch of chili flakes to your next mocha.
Salt (yes we know it's not technically a spice)
Okay, so salt isn't strictly speaking a spice. It's a mineral, but we're going to give it a little shoutout anyway because it imparts flavor all the same, and we have it on good authority that a sprinkle of salt in your coffee grinds can yield pretty exciting results. "Adding a small pinch of salt can balance bitterness and enhance coffee's natural sweetness," says Pret A Manger Food Innovation Manager Jasper Rosenheim. And this innovation has been taking the internet by storm with coffee enthusiasts eager to give this counterintuitive strategy a shot.
All you have to do is take a tiny pinch of salt and add it to your coffee grounds before brewing. If you have an espresso machine, the touch of added salt should help mitigate the bitterness of the strong brew. But some baristas may even choose to add a few grains of salt into already brewed coffee. It's worth trying, just don't go overboard and start mixing up the salt and the sugar. Less is definitely more here.