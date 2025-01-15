Do Turmeric Lattes Have Caffeine?

If you want that golden sunshine in a cup, but you're a rain cloud without caffeine, you are in luck. Simply ask your barista to make a dirty turmeric latte. In the same way a dirty chai gets its caffeinated punch from a shot of espresso, a dirty turmeric latte will add that same espresso shot to give you the best of both worlds: the wellness benefits of turmeric and the pep of caffeine. It's sipping sunshine with a side of productivity.

There are substitutes for turmeric in the spice aisle, such as cumin or ginger, but nothing quite compares to the golden magic of this vibrant root. If you can't find a turmeric latte at your local café, an earthy yet sweet and creamy matcha latte might be a good replacement with a slight caffeinated boost. If you're looking for something with similar spices and a caffeine jolt, consider a chai latte ( typically made from black tea), or even try an espresso-based spiced latte (like pumpkin spice) with cinnamon and nutmeg for that cozy, holiday vibe year-round.

And if you're genuinely into the health benefits of turmeric, you might even consider finding more ways to use turmeric in your kitchen. Whether you're adding it to smoothies, soups, or even lattes, this superfood is packed with nutrients that can do wonders for your body.