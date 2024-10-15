The Spicy Ingredient That Can Add A Subtle Heat To Your Coffee

Warm spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and star anise are all popular additions to coffee, especially for drinkers who like a little extra flavor in their hot or iced beverage. Pumpkin spice, of course, is another fall favorite. However, there's an additional spicy, sometimes overlooked ingredient that can give your coffee a subtle and welcoming kick. Try adding ginger to your coffee for a warm, peppery flavor that won't disappoint.

Many people turn to chai tea when they're in the mood for a spiced hot beverage. Ginger is, in fact, one of the ingredients in chai, which consists of black tea brewed with milk or water and a variety of spices. But if you're more of a coffee drinker or need the extra pick-me-up, you can easily spice up your coffee with ginger too.

Making coffee with ginger isn't a new creation. Vietnamese cà phê gừng is a ginger coffee drink made with strongly brewed coffee, ginger syrup, and milk. India also has a spiced coffee, chukku kaapi or sukku kaapi, that is often referred to as dry ginger coffee. The drink is made with dry ginger and other spices including black pepper, cardamom, and cumin. While the spice mix is traditionally used in a tea, alternative recipes add coffee powder to boost the caffeine. The drink is touted for its medicinal properties, such as aiding digestion and relieving nausea.