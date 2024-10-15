The Spicy Ingredient That Can Add A Subtle Heat To Your Coffee
Warm spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and star anise are all popular additions to coffee, especially for drinkers who like a little extra flavor in their hot or iced beverage. Pumpkin spice, of course, is another fall favorite. However, there's an additional spicy, sometimes overlooked ingredient that can give your coffee a subtle and welcoming kick. Try adding ginger to your coffee for a warm, peppery flavor that won't disappoint.
Many people turn to chai tea when they're in the mood for a spiced hot beverage. Ginger is, in fact, one of the ingredients in chai, which consists of black tea brewed with milk or water and a variety of spices. But if you're more of a coffee drinker or need the extra pick-me-up, you can easily spice up your coffee with ginger too.
Making coffee with ginger isn't a new creation. Vietnamese cà phê gừng is a ginger coffee drink made with strongly brewed coffee, ginger syrup, and milk. India also has a spiced coffee, chukku kaapi or sukku kaapi, that is often referred to as dry ginger coffee. The drink is made with dry ginger and other spices including black pepper, cardamom, and cumin. While the spice mix is traditionally used in a tea, alternative recipes add coffee powder to boost the caffeine. The drink is touted for its medicinal properties, such as aiding digestion and relieving nausea.
How to add ginger to your coffee
The quickest way to spice up your coffee is to sprinkle a pinch of ground ginger in your mug after brewing. This will add a nice subtle ginger flavor to your coffee. Don't worry about having to grind your own ginger — you can always buy ground ginger such as McCormick Ground Ginger or Organic Spice Resource Ginger Powder. Another super easy way to add ginger to your coffee is to buy ginger tea bags like Yogi Ginger Tea to steep in your freshly brewed cuppa, although it might not be as flavorful as using ground or fresh ginger.
Alternatively, add a slice of fresh ginger to your coffee grounds before brewing for a fresher taste and more aromatic cup of ginger coffee. Keep in mind that fresh ginger root has a more potent taste than ground ginger, so just a small piece should suffice. For a sweeter, more luscious version, try making a ginger syrup for your coffee. This method has a few more steps, but it might just be worth it for an indulgent cup of Joe. Start by peeling the ginger root, then cut it into thin slices and add it to a saucepan with sugar and water. Bring the liquid to a boil, then simmer for 30 minutes or so until it thickens. Strain and let cool. Add the sweet ginger syrup to your cup along with creamy cold foam for a café-worthy coffee.