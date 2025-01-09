The Best Fresh Oyster Deal Can Be Found At Whole Foods, But Only On Fridays

Fridays call for treats, and Whole Foods has a Friday deal that'll make you go "shuck yeah": a dozen fresh oysters for just $12. That's $1 per oyster — a remarkable price compared to the $2–$4 you'd typically pay per piece at most restaurants. They're not skimping on quality, either. Whole Foods carries a variety of fresh oysters depending on availability and location, including sweet, briny East Coast varieties like Blue Points or larger, creamy West Coast options like Kumamotos. They'll usually shuck the dozen oysters for you, too.

Oysters are more than a luxurious treat — they're a powerhouse of nutrients. Packed with zinc, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids, they support immune health, promote better skin, and even aid in brain function. In fact, oysters are one of the most zinc-rich foods you can eat. Plus, they're low in calories and high in protein, so they're basically the unicorn of indulgent foods. For those wondering whether to go for oysters or clams at your next cookout, consider your preferences. Oysters are ideal for those who enjoy their seafood raw, with a silky texture and bold, oceanic flavor. Clams, on the other hand, are often cooked and have a firmer bite, making them better suited for conveniently cozy fall soups, pastas, or steamers.

With a price this good, Whole Foods' oyster deal is an unbeatable way to enjoy fresh, high-quality seafood. Plus, it's a fantastic reason to treat yourself on a Friday!