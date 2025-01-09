The Best Fresh Oyster Deal Can Be Found At Whole Foods, But Only On Fridays
Fridays call for treats, and Whole Foods has a Friday deal that'll make you go "shuck yeah": a dozen fresh oysters for just $12. That's $1 per oyster — a remarkable price compared to the $2–$4 you'd typically pay per piece at most restaurants. They're not skimping on quality, either. Whole Foods carries a variety of fresh oysters depending on availability and location, including sweet, briny East Coast varieties like Blue Points or larger, creamy West Coast options like Kumamotos. They'll usually shuck the dozen oysters for you, too.
Oysters are more than a luxurious treat — they're a powerhouse of nutrients. Packed with zinc, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids, they support immune health, promote better skin, and even aid in brain function. In fact, oysters are one of the most zinc-rich foods you can eat. Plus, they're low in calories and high in protein, so they're basically the unicorn of indulgent foods. For those wondering whether to go for oysters or clams at your next cookout, consider your preferences. Oysters are ideal for those who enjoy their seafood raw, with a silky texture and bold, oceanic flavor. Clams, on the other hand, are often cooked and have a firmer bite, making them better suited for conveniently cozy fall soups, pastas, or steamers.
With a price this good, Whole Foods' oyster deal is an unbeatable way to enjoy fresh, high-quality seafood. Plus, it's a fantastic reason to treat yourself on a Friday!
Preparing the perfect oysters at home
Once you've scored your dozen, it's time to bring the raw bar experience to your kitchen. Keep your oysters chilled by storing them on crushed ice in the fridge until you're ready to get shuckin'. Use a proper oyster knife and a folded kitchen towel for a secure grip — safety first! Gently pry open the shells, being mindful not to lose any of that precious brine inside.
When it comes to serving, let the oysters do most of the talking. Essential oyster garnishes like a squeeze of lemon or a dollop of cocktail sauce are all you really need. But if you're feeling fancy, whip up a shallot mignonette (equal parts vinegar and minced shallots with a pinch of sugar), or go bold with creative toppings like a splash of champagne, cucumber granita, or even a dash of yuzu ponzu. Pairing is where the fun really starts, and where you can take your at-home experience to the next level. Swing by Whole Foods' wine aisle and grab a crisp Sauvignon Blanc or a bottle of dry bubbly to keep things light and zesty. Even sips of a light, citrusy beer between oyster slurps will work well. Fresh baguettes, artisanal cheeses, or a bright salad make excellent accompaniments.
And if you're feeling indulgent, round out your seafood spread with Whole Foods' sushi or some perfectly seared scallops. Oysters are the star, but hey — it's Friday. Treat yourself.