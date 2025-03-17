9 Fast Food Sauce Copycats Available At Walmart

For many fast food fans, the secret's in the sauce. Whether it's the tangy and sweet Big Mac sauce, the warm and sweet honey and cinnamon butter at Texas Roadhouse, or the chicken dipping sauce at Chick-Fil-A, there's bound to be at least one specialty sauce that tickles your taste buds. The problem, of course, is that most of these sauces come attached to an order at the local fast food eatery. In order to gain access to the good stuff, you must first order a burger or some fries, and as a reward, you get a little of your favorite sauce on the side to make the transaction worth your while. That is, unless you know that Walmart has a bazillion dupe sauces for many of your favorites, in which case, you just go there instead. No burger purchase required.

In this list of famous Walmart copycats, we look at some of the tastiest and most famous dupes put out by the Walmart test kitchens. Most of them taste close enough to the real thing that they can satisfy even the most ardent fast food fans like you. Others of them are such dead ringers, you'll swear that you've been transported to a booth at your favorite fast food eatery and are sitting with a plate of goodies and the sauce to dip it in.