The Condiment That Gives You Moist And Flaky Baked Fish
There's nothing like a delicious, fresh-caught fish that's been baked to perfection, but perhaps nothing is more disappointing than when it comes out dry. Fortunately, there is a common ingredient that can help ensure your fish filets come emerge from the oven super moist, flaky, and fork-tender — and that's mayonnaise.
You may typically use this condiment for your sandwiches and pasta salads, but when applied to the surface of your fish filets, the fat in mayo plays a critical role in contributing and helping to lock in that all-important moisture. Also, because fat is a major carrier of flavor, you can take this opportunity to really season your fish in a deeper way.
In addition to salt and pepper, make up a spread using mayo that includes aromatics like garlic or onion, herbs like rosemary and thyme, spices like paprika, coriander, or even cayenne or chili powder for a kick. This is also an excellent time to pull out seasoning blends like Old Bay, and you can also combine your mayo with melted butter, mustard, or a salty grated cheese like parmesan. You're in charge of the flavor profile, but the important thing is that you create a mixture with a pasty consistency — you need it to be thick enough to slather.
Finishing your flaky fish
When it comes time for application, some home cooks suggest spreading this mixture over your filets directly in a baking dish, while others are emphatic that it's easier to pull off while they're on a cutting board (then transferring to a baking dish). Either way, you'll want to make sure they're blotted dry before you get started, which will help ensure that the mayo mixture sticks. If you're looking for a little texture, you can also scatter breadcrumbs over the top of your fish before baking (panko works especially well here), or even some crushed nuts or seeds like sesame, cumin, or fennel.
Don't flake your fish to test its doneness, but once you've finished the baking process, give your fish a few minutes under the broiler for a tasty and attractive browning, which mayo can help produce (along with a crispiness if you decide to use a coating of cheese, breadcrumbs or similar). You can also follow secrets for making crispy, flaky fish in the air fryer, if you happen to have one on hand. Either way, while there are certainly some big mistakes to avoid when cooking fish, if you reach for this common condiment, you are taking a major step toward ensuring that you have a flaky, flavorful seafood dish to set on your dinner table.