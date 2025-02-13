The Condiment That Gives You Moist And Flaky Baked Fish

There's nothing like a delicious, fresh-caught fish that's been baked to perfection, but perhaps nothing is more disappointing than when it comes out dry. Fortunately, there is a common ingredient that can help ensure your fish filets come emerge from the oven super moist, flaky, and fork-tender — and that's mayonnaise.

You may typically use this condiment for your sandwiches and pasta salads, but when applied to the surface of your fish filets, the fat in mayo plays a critical role in contributing and helping to lock in that all-important moisture. Also, because fat is a major carrier of flavor, you can take this opportunity to really season your fish in a deeper way.

In addition to salt and pepper, make up a spread using mayo that includes aromatics like garlic or onion, herbs like rosemary and thyme, spices like paprika, coriander, or even cayenne or chili powder for a kick. This is also an excellent time to pull out seasoning blends like Old Bay, and you can also combine your mayo with melted butter, mustard, or a salty grated cheese like parmesan. You're in charge of the flavor profile, but the important thing is that you create a mixture with a pasty consistency — you need it to be thick enough to slather.