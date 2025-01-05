The Only Cut Of Chicken Raising Cane's Uses For Fast Food Tenders
Residents of most (unfortunately not all) U.S. states are lucky to have access to Raising Cane's. The beloved business offers a simplified menu of only fried chicken, accompanied with a dependable pairing of fries, toast, and slaw. Yet in such minimal offerings, the chain has achieved remarkable success, all driven by their delicious and well-priced tenders.
To ensure high quality, Raising Cane's notes that all of their chicken is made fresh to order. The chain never uses heat lamps, and there's certainly no microwaving foods, either. But another large part of the magic is all in the chicken cut. As per the dish's name, the business uses tenderloins, a piece derived from underneath the poultry's breast. Attached to the cut is a tendon, and the removal of this tissue yields a perfectly-sized, moist chicken cut. Boosted by a marinade for extra juiciness, it's the foundation for the fried chicken's success. Accompanied by Raising Cane's secret sauce (which is different from Chick-Fil-A's), it's a creation with appeal that's easy to understand.
Raising Cane's uses fresh tenderloins for their fried chicken
While it may seem natural that an eatery built around fried chicken tenders uses tenderloins, it's not always industry standard. Inspecting the subtle difference between chicken tender and fingers, it's clear that the shape can be deceiving. Some fast food restaurants don't employ a whole cut for their breaded and fried tenders, and instead reform lower-quality chicken bits into the shape of a tender. Furthermore, the tenderloins themselves are more expensive, even compared to a chicken breast, which can also be sliced to resemble tenders.
Nevertheless, Raising Cane's are able to source a large supply of chicken tenders, which never arrive frozen. While it's certainly safe to cook frozen chicken even without thawing, the reliance on fresh poultry cuts down on cooking time and enhances the taste. Raising Cane's quality sourcing represents a dedication to freshness not all fast food chains are willing to undertake.