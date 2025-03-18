13 Mouthwatering Breakfast Ideas Featuring Brie Cheese

Brie has a real way of classing up any dish, be it in a sandwich or on a charcuterie board. But one place you don't always find this soft cheese is as part of a balanced breakfast. Well, that's about to change, because honestly, why shouldn't we be eating Brie with breakfast? Sure, it's one of the more decadent cheeses typically served at brunches everywhere, but maybe it's time we start treating ordinary weekday mornings to a little bit of culinary self-indulgence.

Brie is the perfect ingredient to turn your regular old breakfast into a mouthwatering morning event. Get ready to wake up and smell the Brie with these 13 breakfast ideas that feature it front and center. These ideas will make being a few minutes late to whatever else you have going on that morning completely worth it. "Sorry I'm late — there was Brie," is all you have to say. People will get it.