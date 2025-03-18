13 Mouthwatering Breakfast Ideas Featuring Brie Cheese
Brie has a real way of classing up any dish, be it in a sandwich or on a charcuterie board. But one place you don't always find this soft cheese is as part of a balanced breakfast. Well, that's about to change, because honestly, why shouldn't we be eating Brie with breakfast? Sure, it's one of the more decadent cheeses typically served at brunches everywhere, but maybe it's time we start treating ordinary weekday mornings to a little bit of culinary self-indulgence.
Brie is the perfect ingredient to turn your regular old breakfast into a mouthwatering morning event. Get ready to wake up and smell the Brie with these 13 breakfast ideas that feature it front and center. These ideas will make being a few minutes late to whatever else you have going on that morning completely worth it. "Sorry I'm late — there was Brie," is all you have to say. People will get it.
1. Eggs Benedict with Brie
Eggs Benedict is a classic brunch favorite usually made up of a poached egg and either ham or Canadian bacon on top of a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce smothered on top. As perfect of a dish as it already is, it is very noticeably missing a cheesy element. What type of cheese is classy enough for eggs Benedict? Brie, of course.
Adding Brie to eggs Benedict is an easy way to fancy up an already elevated breakfast. It's a simple addition that only requires you to place an English muffin on a baking sheet topped with two slices of Brie, bake for around five minutes (or until the Brie is bubbling and melted), and then proceed with adding hollandaise and a poached egg as usual. If you'd like to take it a step further and get some veggies in, asparagus is a great addition as the vegetable pairs well with the buttery, yolky hollandaise sauce.
2. Brie on toast
When it comes to breakfast, sometimes all you need as a base is one or two slices of bread. Brie on toast might be one of the simplest breakfasts on this list but it's also the most customizable, as there are so many delicious combinations whether you choose sweet or savory (or heck, both).
For options on the sweeter side, Brie goes great with many types of berries, like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or even cranberries. A simple sweet option would be spreading Brie on top of toast and adding honey or maple syrup on top. Either of these options would benefit from the addition of nuts, like walnuts, pecans, or pistachios. Spreading a fruity jam, like apricot or blackberry, over the toast followed by sliced Brie is another delicious idea. For a savory component, add prosciutto and sprinkle fresh thyme on top.
Craving some sweetness with a little bit of earthiness to it? This recipe for hazelnut and fig baked Brie would taste delicious on toast, and is guaranteed to give you the fancy Brie breakfast of your dreams.
3. Brie-zy breakfast scramble
An egg scramble is a classic and comforting breakfast with endless customization options. One staple that every good scramble needs, of course, is cheese, and swapping out your regular cheddar for Brie is an excellent way to elevate the dish. For the best scramble experience, you'll want to create a mixture made up of eggs, milk, and seasonings like chives and parsley, in addition to salt and pepper. Remember to prepare the entire dish before adding the Brie, making sure the eggs are mostly cooked first.
To add your Brie into the mix, cut it into small pieces as it's slightly different than using typical shredded cheese. For an easier Brie-cutting experience, try freezing it for around 10 minutes first. This makes the cheese firmer and a little smoother to cut, since Brie is so gooey as is. Then, disperse the Brie over the scramble and let it melt a bit before folding the eggs over it.
4. Brie breakfast spaghetti
Breakfast spaghetti might be a jumpscare for those who've never tried it, but it absolutely is a thing (and it's very good). Historically, Brie has proven to take a normal spaghetti dish and turn it into an even creamier and more decadent experience, so it's for sure going to upgrade your breakfast spaghetti, too.
Typically this dish is made up of spaghetti, cooked per the box instructions and then placed in a buttered skillet. You'll need to crack and whisk a couple of eggs, pouring the liquid over the spaghetti in the hot skillet. Cooked bacon or sausage crumbles can be added on top (or if you're more into veggies, try cooked asparagus), and finally the Brie, which you'll want to cut into cubes and stir in until it's dispersed as evenly as possible.
A similar method would be to bake the Brie until it's melted, set it aside, and cook the remaining ingredients. Then combine the two pieces of this breakfast together by pouring the spaghetti mixture into the melted, gooey Brie, and there you have it, folks — cheesy perfection.
5. Egg bake with Brie
Egg bakes are oh-so-easy to make — the base is essentially just eggs baked in a dish at 375 F for around 10 minutes. They're also very customizable, offering you countless options for a tasty breakfast, and they can feed lots of people (or give you days and days of leftovers, as they can be refrigerated and savored throughout the week).
If you're into adding meats or veggies to your bake, there are a few extra steps when it comes to preparation (it's best to cook them fully before stirring them into the mix, since eggs cook very quickly on their own). But, honestly, here's a tip: You really don't even need meat or vegetables. The Brie does all the work on its own, turning your simple egg bake into an extravagant breakfast fit for a king. Just stir in the cubed Brie and you've got yourself one egg-cellent bake.
6. Brie Monte Cristo sandwich
The Monte Cristo sandwich is a prince among sandwiches (especially a ham and cheese duo), consisting of bread typically dipped in an egg batter and fried, then covered with a bunch of powdered sugar. And if you think this combination of flavors is odd, sure, you might be right, but my oh my is it also ridiculously good. It's savory, it's sweet, and it makes for a party of a breakfast. But as tasty as it is with the usual provolone or Swiss cheese, let's face it — how much better would it be with Brie?
There's no special way of creating the Monte Cristo sandwich when you're swapping other cheeses out for Brie. All you have to do is add it into the sandwich before pan-frying or deep-frying. Serve this with your favorite fruity jam and you're ready to have the most flavor-packed breakfast of your life.
7. Brie and bread breakfast casserole
Brie is perfect for breakfast casseroles due to its soft, gooey texture that melts easily. If you're a skilled casserole chef, all you need to know is to swap out whatever cheese you normally use with little cubes of Brie. However, if you're new to the casserole game, we've got you covered.
To prepare your casserole, first you'll want to grease a baking dish and set it aside before cooking some of the ingredients you'll be mixing in. The actual ingredients are up to you, but for a casserole that includes Brie, garlic and veggies (like mushrooms) are a great combination, as well as pre-cooked meat crumbles like sausage or bacon. While your veggies are getting tender, start whisking up the egg mixture (eggs, milk, seasoning).
Grab your greased baking dish and line it with day-old or toasted bread (or bagels or croissants), then add a layer of Brie and cooked veggies, and pour half the egg mixture over top. Add another layer of bread, then more Brie, more cooked veggies, and the rest of the egg mix. After that, cover the dish with foil and place int i the fridge for at least two hours (or overnight). Then, bake it at 350 F for around an hour.
8. Brie breakfast sandwich
It's hard to go wrong with a classic breakfast sandwich made up of egg, bacon or sausage, and cheese on a toasted English muffin (or your bread of choice). That said, one way to upgrade a tried and true breakfast sandwich recipe is to swap that cheese out with some sliced Brie and enjoy an even meltier sandwich experience.
No matter what classic breakfast sandwich ingredients you choose, they're bound to pair well with Brie. The biggest difference you'll notice is that Brie is creamier than other cheeses and melts much more quickly due to its high fat content and natural softness. This means you won't have to try too hard to get that cheese melted — just cook each ingredient separately, assembling the Brie between the egg and the meat, so that their combined warmth melts the cheese. A velvety poached egg is preferred, as it will match the softness of the Brie, but any type of egg is sure to be delicious.
9. Brie on cinnamon raisin bread
Brie and cinnamon raisin bread are a perfect match, and two pieces of an oddly shaped culinary puzzle that make so much sense when put together. The duo is great as a grilled cheese sandwich and equally excellent as a simple yet very satisfying breakfast pairing. The combined flavors bring the best out of one another, giving you a dish that is both savory and sweet.
The sweetness of the bread complements the buttery, savory notes of the Brie, which can be melted atop the toasted cinnamon raisin bran or enjoyed uncooked. Adding honey (and maybe even a little bit of brown sugar) on top of this concoction would make it taste even better. If you choose the non-melted route, layering fruit on top, like sliced apple or pear, would be a delicious extra. Another great pairing for Brie on cinnamon raisin bread is to spread fruit preserves on top, like apricot.
10. Brie avocado toast
Avocado toast used to be the dish the internet loved to talk about. Everyone has seemed to calm down about it since then, but it remains a much-loved dish that is easy to customize. And since Brie makes everything better, here we are. You don't typically find cheese in a regular order of avocado toast, but since nobody online seems to be talking about avocado toast anymore, why not switch it up and start? This could be the reboot it needs to get back into the online spotlight. (Or at least into your breakfast rotation).
The great thing about avocado toast, other than its tastiness, is how easy it is to make. One trick for super fast cooking is to toast your bread with a few slices of Brie in the oven broiler, and then adding sliced avocado on top. If you choose not to use a broiler, however, you can bake the toast in the oven, melting the Brie for a few minutes while toasting the bread.
11. Omelet with Brie
Adding Brie to an omelet is as straightforward as it gets — just layer it into the omelet where you would normally add any other kind of cheese and cook for a few minutes until it melts. You've got plenty of options when it comes to other ingredients to include, as omelets are very versatile.
Brie turns any omelet into a much richer experience, no matter what else you add to it. One option would be to use Brie, tomatoes, and herbs. Spinach and mushrooms would combine nicely as well if you wanted to include more veggies into the mix. To get the Brie melted and in its prime gooey form, try placing the omelet under your oven's broiler for a couple minutes. This will set the omelet and get that Brie to where it needs to be (melted perfection). Oddly enough, fruit also goes well with Brie cheese in an omelet. Try it with sliced blackberries or pears for a fruity twist on a regular omelet.
12. Mini frittatas with Brie
Mini frittatas are compact, simple, and very tasty. They make for a great quick breakfast to grab when you're in a hurry, and storing them in the fridge after making a bunch of them is no big deal because they barely take up any space. Of course they'll need some cheese, and Brie will elevate the experience, turning those little frittatas into a pristine on-the-go breakfast experience.
You'll want to start by whisking together an easy frittata base (eggs, milk, and your preferred seasonings). If you're using extra ingredients, like meat or vegetables, you'll need to cook them before adding them to the frittata base. Bacon or sausage crumbles, for example, need to be fully cooked, and veggies should be sauteed until tender. Then, pour your frittata mixture into a muffin pan, sprinkle in cubes of Brie, and cook at 375 F for around 15 to 20 minutes.
13. Breakfast burrito with Brie
Brie may not be the first, second, or third cheese you think of when making a breakfast burrito, but it makes for a creamy swap that will certainly change up the breakfast experience for the better. Brie complements the usual breakfast burrito ingredients like eggs and bacon with its creamy tanginess, while also giving you the space to explore different flavor pairings, like steak or roasted veggies.
You could go the typical savory route with an egg-based breakfast burrito with meat and veggies, folding the Brie in with the rest of the ingredients once they're cooked, and heating the whole burrito in the oven for a few minutes to get the Brie all nice and melted. As we know, however, Brie often brings together opposite flavors and can also be combined with sweeter items for an equally delectable breakfast burrito. Try it wrapped in a warm tortilla with grilled figs, spinach, cranberries, and walnuts.