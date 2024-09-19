Make The Creamiest, Most Decadent Spaghetti With The Help Of Brie
Brie is one of France's most popular (and, in fact, most exported) cheeses; going back to at least the 7th century, it's thought to have been invented by monks belonging to the Reuil-en-Brie monastery. However, this famed fromage only first crossed the Atlantic to the United States in 1936, and it's had our taste buds in a chokehold ever since. You've probably enjoyed Brie with crackers, on a platter alongside fruits, meats, and other treats, or even as an oven-baked dip for bread. But one dish you may not have considered using it with is spaghetti.
Kind of ironic, given that Brie is the key to potentially the creamiest, most decadent spaghetti of your life. All you have to do is take a wheel of this luscious cheese, cut off the white rind on top (just don't travel back in time and tell that same monastery's bishop, who reportedly claimed to French Emperor Charlemagne that this was the most enjoyable bit of the cheese), then bake it in the oven until golden and gooey. Perhaps throw some honey, garlic, or fresh herbs into the mix, as well.
Next, take your cooked spaghetti — or linguine or fettucine, if that's what you have on hand — and quickly toss it through the melted cheese, loosening it with a little leftover pasta water, if required. And just like that, you have life-changing baked Brie spaghetti, ready for your eating pleasure.
This cheesy pasta is easily customizable
Think of this dish as kind of like the viral baked feta pasta, only more indulgent. The level of effort, along with the lack of any specialist skills or equipment, is certainly very much the same (need we remind you that you are literally boiling pasta and baking cheese). The buttery yet mild flavor of Brie also means that it too has wide-ranging appeal; being as suited to a dinner date as a meal with the family.
Another reason why this spaghetti should be on regular rotation in your kitchen is the fact that you can very easily customize it to suit your personal tastes. There's a slew of ways to do this, including adding toppings to the Brie before cooking — briefly coating the cooked spaghetti in other flavorings, prior to tossing it through the melted cheese — or, of course, adding garnishes to the completed dish. In any case, you will want to work (and eat) quickly, as cooked Brie starts to thicken as it cools.
Some potential flavor pairings include honey (or a mixture of brown sugar and water, if you're using it as a garnish for baking), nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, and pecans work particularly well here), and fresh, woody herbs (think rosemary and thyme). You could also add chili flakes, garlic, and a generous sprinkling of salt and pepper. Even chopped figs and grapes could work. And if you believe there's no such thing as too much cheese, why not really bring the fromage theme home by dousing the final result in some grated Parmesan? As the French would say, "Bon appétit!"