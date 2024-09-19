Make The Creamiest, Most Decadent Spaghetti With The Help Of Brie

Brie is one of France's most popular (and, in fact, most exported) cheeses; going back to at least the 7th century, it's thought to have been invented by monks belonging to the Reuil-en-Brie monastery. However, this famed fromage only first crossed the Atlantic to the United States in 1936, and it's had our taste buds in a chokehold ever since. You've probably enjoyed Brie with crackers, on a platter alongside fruits, meats, and other treats, or even as an oven-baked dip for bread. But one dish you may not have considered using it with is spaghetti.

Advertisement

Kind of ironic, given that Brie is the key to potentially the creamiest, most decadent spaghetti of your life. All you have to do is take a wheel of this luscious cheese, cut off the white rind on top (just don't travel back in time and tell that same monastery's bishop, who reportedly claimed to French Emperor Charlemagne that this was the most enjoyable bit of the cheese), then bake it in the oven until golden and gooey. Perhaps throw some honey, garlic, or fresh herbs into the mix, as well.

Next, take your cooked spaghetti — or linguine or fettucine, if that's what you have on hand — and quickly toss it through the melted cheese, loosening it with a little leftover pasta water, if required. And just like that, you have life-changing baked Brie spaghetti, ready for your eating pleasure.

Advertisement