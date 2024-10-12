The Genius Hack For Easy One-Pan Breakfast Sandwiches

No matter what type of egg breakfast sandwich you want to make, start by lightly beating a couple of eggs and buttering one side of two pieces of bread of your choice. Prepare the rest of the ingredients you've chosen for your sandwich, frying your bacon, chopping up your veggies, and so on. If you want to whip up a decadent three-ingredient breakfast sandwich sauce to spread on the sandwich as well, do so now.

Pour your eggs into a lightly buttered non-stick skillet and let them spread across its surface as if making an omelet. While the surface of the eggs is still slightly wet, place your two pieces of bread on top of the eggs. Once the eggs are solidly cooked and can slide around the pan without breaking, insert your spatula under one edge and flip the entire ensemble over, bread and all. You'll be looking at what appears to be an omelet with two bread-shaped lumps beneath it.

Fold both long sides of the bread towards the center, overlapping them in the middle, and smooth out any bumps. You'll now have a clean surface of egg sitting atop two pieces of bread. Place or spread your toppings onto the surface, then slide your spatula beneath the empty bread side and fold it over, forming your finished breakfast sandwich. You can also upgrade this breakfast sandwich French toast-style by placing your bread on the bed of egg while it's still wet. Let the bread soak up the egg for a moment and then turn it over, continuing with the rest of the steps as usual.