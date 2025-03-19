Why You Should Never Order Tequila On The Rocks

Sipping tequila neat instead of on the rocks is one critical step in making sure that you're going to get the best out of your tipple. But when it comes to a liquor as delicate and as characteristic as a high-quality tequila is, limiting your ice intake isn't the only measure you should take. First and foremost, it's good to do your homework and choose a type of tequila that shines when sipped neat. Typically this means aged tequilas, but ultimately this is a judgement you make for yourself.

So you have your tequila and you know that you shouldn't use ice — you're home free, right? Not quite, as there are still some ways that you can enhance your experience even more. One surprising choice is to drink tequila out of a Champagne flute so as to let the aromas of the spirit waft and gather in the head of the glass. This is not only a means to get the full tequila experience, but also makes it easier to identify the specific notes of your tequila. Once you go through this process and see how your tequila shines, you'll never think of pouring it over rocks again.