The Alcohol You Should Be Drinking Out Of A Flute Glass (Other Than Champagne)
A Champagne flute is delicate and elegant, and seemingly reserved only for this sparkling wine at special occasions. Some say that flutes are not the best glassware for Champagne — they can make the bubbles dissipate more quickly — but if you have these glasses stocked at home, there's another use for them. Chowhound spoke to Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy of Agave at Proximo Spirits, who shared with us, "Champagne flutes also work well for tasting tequila."
Not what you were expecting? It seems strange, but Salas explains that flute glasses made specifically for tequila exist — these typically have more of a tulip shape, a smaller mouth, and are not as tall as the standard Champagne flute. Shot glasses or margarita glasses are what many of us are most acquainted with when it comes to drinking tequila — so why does the flute shape work?
For starters, the narrow rim of the flute helps concentrate the aroma of the tequila. This is especially important for the aged tequilas, like añejo or extra añejo, which are bold with flavor and best sipped on neat. Salas breaks it down further: "The stem of the glass ensures the spirit acclimates to room temp, the bulbous base of the glass allows for concentration of aromas, and the length between the base of the glass and the mouth of the glass allows for proper aeration of the spirit, keeping the scent and bouquet top of mind before even taking a sip."
How to sip tequila from a flute glass
As with different varieties of wine, beer, and spirits, there is proper glassware for enhancing each drink. There isn't necessarily a "wrong" glassware, but more so certain styles of glass can make aromas, flavors, and colors more concentrated. As Jaime Salas explains, "This allows you to experience the full depth and complexity of flavors you can find in each tequila expression." And for his favorite brand of flute? He enjoys how the Riedel tequila flute enhances the tasting experience.
After you have the perfect glassware, what comes next? We're not taking shots here — like tasting any fine wine or whiskey, take a moment to inhale the aroma. The flute is a spacious glass for the standard serving of tequila, and Salas says that "You'll want space to be able to swirl the tequila and aerate the liquid, allowing the spirit to release heavier compounds and settle for maximum flavor." Aerating the tequila helps bring out softer tasting notes in the spirit, such as agave notes.
It's very popular to use a mixer with tequila, but when this spirit is sipped on properly, Salas explains, "You'll appreciate aromas and flavors from bright, agave-forward herbaceous expressions to rich and complex oak-laced expressions." The temperature at which the tequila is served is also important for being able to taste the complexities. While it's fine if you have a preference for cold tequila, room temperature is best for maximizing flavor and aroma.