Since their inception, the Olympic games have provided a platform for historic athletic feats — and in more recent years — culinary innovation. While not the obvious attraction, food has seemingly always been central to the event. The first modern Olympic victor on record was a cook, named Coroebus of Elis, who won a sprinting event in 776 B.C.E. The Summer Games of 1984 were pivotal for the Olympic culinary scene and Californian cuisine in particular, and during the 2024 Olympics, Parmesan cheese took center stage. Meanwhile, it was at the 1952 Helsinki Summer Olympics that Finland's long drink was born.

It was only the second Games since the end of World War II, and the Olympic hosts commissioned a refreshment that would be easy to produce and serve in large quantities. Helsinki-based beverage company Hartwall introduced the drink as the signature beverage of the 1952 games. A blend of gin and grapefruit soda, the Finnish long drink, or lonkero, was unique for being premixed and pre-bottled, making distribution practically seamless as crowds of sports enthusiasts descended on the city.