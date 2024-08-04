The Ingredients To Look For In A Great Canned Cocktail According To An Expert

"Ready-to-drink" is a trendy turn of phrase right now, and it refers to any premade or pre-mixed drinks that you'd normally have to whip up on your own. There are ready-to-drink Starbucks canned coffees, hard teas (especially kombucha), canned wines, and a whole lot of canned spirits on the market. It's fairly easy now to go buy cans of espresso martinis or "pocket negronis" and pop them open as easily as you would a beer can. But how can you tell when you're buying "the good stuff" before you take the first sip? What should you look for in a canned cocktail?

We spoke with Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator for Total Wine & More, who said that even if a canned cocktail's ingredients don't perfectly match up with a freshly mixed cocktail, you should still see the spirit clearly marked: "I like to look for canned cocktails that have the base spirit listed clearly on the can or pack. To me, if a producer is using a true distillate, they are more likely to use other quality ingredients and really think about flavor. That will give you the most character and is also an indicator of higher quality."