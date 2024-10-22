The Best Frozen Gluten-Free Pizza According To Alton Brown

Food nerds adore him, single use kitchen appliance lovers fear him. But whatever your opinion on Alton Brown is, there is no doubting that the author, Food Network icon, and host of "Good Eats" is an authority on all matters food. So when he gives his opinion on a topic as sticky as gluten-free pizza, a section of the freezer aisle filled with chewy crusts and odd after tastes, we are apt to listen. Brown is, himself, admittedly not too keen on gluten-free pizzas. However, after Brown tried several frozen offerings in his livestream called "Quarantine Kitchen," there was one pie that stood above the rest: Cappello's Almond Crust Uncured Pepperoni Pizza.

In a 2020 livestream, the kitchen connoisseur and his wife Elizabeth Ingram took up the task of testing several gluten free pizzas. The pair cooked each pie on a waffle iron in their living room, and reviewed each pie as they cooked. After trying the Cappello's pizza, Brown declared, "I don't think this is terrible. It's not the worst thing I've ever had." Though his initial praise was somewhat tepid, he officially gave the pizza a "...thumbs up." This was a sentiment shared by Ingram, who was more clear in her praise. And in the end, both chose Cappello's as their favorite pizza. So what makes Cappello's almond flour pizza good enough to receive Brown's stamp of approval?