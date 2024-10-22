The Best Frozen Gluten-Free Pizza According To Alton Brown
Food nerds adore him, single use kitchen appliance lovers fear him. But whatever your opinion on Alton Brown is, there is no doubting that the author, Food Network icon, and host of "Good Eats" is an authority on all matters food. So when he gives his opinion on a topic as sticky as gluten-free pizza, a section of the freezer aisle filled with chewy crusts and odd after tastes, we are apt to listen. Brown is, himself, admittedly not too keen on gluten-free pizzas. However, after Brown tried several frozen offerings in his livestream called "Quarantine Kitchen," there was one pie that stood above the rest: Cappello's Almond Crust Uncured Pepperoni Pizza.
In a 2020 livestream, the kitchen connoisseur and his wife Elizabeth Ingram took up the task of testing several gluten free pizzas. The pair cooked each pie on a waffle iron in their living room, and reviewed each pie as they cooked. After trying the Cappello's pizza, Brown declared, "I don't think this is terrible. It's not the worst thing I've ever had." Though his initial praise was somewhat tepid, he officially gave the pizza a "...thumbs up." This was a sentiment shared by Ingram, who was more clear in her praise. And in the end, both chose Cappello's as their favorite pizza. So what makes Cappello's almond flour pizza good enough to receive Brown's stamp of approval?
Why almond flour fires up a good pizza
Perhaps the key to Cappello's almond flour pizza's great taste and texture? Well, it's right in the name. Unlike other gluten-free frozen pizzas, Cappello's uses almond flour. And it is the first frozen pizza company to make a pizza using a base of almond flour. Other gluten-free pizzas use a base of tapioca flour or cauliflower. Cauliflower pizzas have a tendency to come out too soft, or are structurally unsound. This is often a result of improper pre-cooking. However, it is also simply a result of the cauliflower base, which has a higher water content than traditional pizza dough (raw cauliflower is about 92% water, after all). And tapioca, thanks to its high starch content, can be too chewy or even gum-like in texture. Almond flour, on the other hand, can produce a better, soft texture that works well in many baked goods, from cookies, to pancakes, and, yes, even frozen pizza.
Cappello's line of products doesn't just extend to frozen pizza, however. It also makes cookie doughs and pastas, each made with almond flour. Almond flour isn't just a great alternative for those wishing to avoid gluten or grains, however, it is also an incredibly nutritious ingredient, containing high amounts of vitamin E. It is also higher in protein than regular flour, which promotes satiety. So if you're in the mood to witch up your frozen pizza game, maybe give this Alton Brown approved brand a try.