The Costco Frozen Gluten-Free Pizza You Should Be Adding To Your Cart

Costco is a vital hub for tech, home goods, and of course, food — all of it offered in great supply. Card-carrying members won't hesitate to praise Costco's food court for its hot dog deal, giant chocolate chunk cookie, cheesy chicken bakes, and ice cream options. It can make you feel like you're missing out on a delicious, exclusive club if you haven't yet joined the store's inner circle. While the food court's pizza (which you may or may not be able to order "hot to go") has dredged up plenty of buzz during its tenure on the menu, a lesser-appreciated pizza option awaits in the freezer aisle. Sabatasso's Gluten-Free FourCheese Pizza boasts a crispy thin crust and a blend of mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan, and Asiago cheese.

Though Sabatasso's crust is gluten-free, it's durable enough to hold the assortment of creamy and tangy cheeses, settling into the dough without sliding off. While Costco's freezer section is stocked with plenty of can't-miss essentials and a few items you should definitely skip, this pizza definitely falls in the former camp. Good gluten-free pizzas can prove to be elusive, as they're often plagued by lackluster crusts and can generally taste like a bland bummer, but this flavorful, gluten-free phenom beats those tasteless allegations.