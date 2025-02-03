The Costco Frozen Gluten-Free Pizza You Should Be Adding To Your Cart
Costco is a vital hub for tech, home goods, and of course, food — all of it offered in great supply. Card-carrying members won't hesitate to praise Costco's food court for its hot dog deal, giant chocolate chunk cookie, cheesy chicken bakes, and ice cream options. It can make you feel like you're missing out on a delicious, exclusive club if you haven't yet joined the store's inner circle. While the food court's pizza (which you may or may not be able to order "hot to go") has dredged up plenty of buzz during its tenure on the menu, a lesser-appreciated pizza option awaits in the freezer aisle. Sabatasso's Gluten-Free FourCheese Pizza boasts a crispy thin crust and a blend of mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan, and Asiago cheese.
Though Sabatasso's crust is gluten-free, it's durable enough to hold the assortment of creamy and tangy cheeses, settling into the dough without sliding off. While Costco's freezer section is stocked with plenty of can't-miss essentials and a few items you should definitely skip, this pizza definitely falls in the former camp. Good gluten-free pizzas can prove to be elusive, as they're often plagued by lackluster crusts and can generally taste like a bland bummer, but this flavorful, gluten-free phenom beats those tasteless allegations.
Costco's frozen pizzas
There is no shortage of frozen pizzas at Costco for those nights you can't be bothered to cook. Sabatasso's Gluten-Free Four Cheese Pizza is a very solid option whether you're gluten-free or gluten-friendly. You can snag yours in packs of three. Plus, it takes less than 20 minutes to prepare (basically the same amount of time it'll take you to decide what to watch during dinner).
Costco's frozen section offers a lineup of pizzas ranging from delicious to dud. Sabatasso's is consistently a fan favorite. Costco also sells Sabatasso's pepperoni pizzas on thick slices of French bread and variety packs of its mini thin crust pizzas, which includes six pepperoni and six four-cheese pies. Though Costco does a lot of dishes well, unfortunately, the worst frozen pizza sold at the big box store is their own. However, their food court pizza is hot and reliable, so if you need something even quicker, start there.