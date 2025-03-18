The 18 Best Ingredients To Substitute For Coriander

Coriander is a common enough ingredient in spice cabinets across the United States, but it's not one of the more frequently reached for, which means you may not notice if you've run out or don't have it. Luckily, if that happens, there are coriander substitute options for which you can reach instead.

First, though, it's important to understand that while there is a difference between coriander and cilantro, it's not as great as you might think: They both come from the same plant. Thus, while "coriander" is another term for cilantro in some parts of the world, such as Britain, that's not the case in America, where the word applies strictly to the spice that comes from ground cilantro seeds. Therefore, you can't simply throw chopped cilantro into a recipe instead of ground coriander. You should also note if using a recipe from Britain or Australia, that coriander may refer to the fresh leaves, so it's helpful to know what you can substitute for them as well.

Another reason to substitute for coriander, especially the fresh leaves, is that some people loathe cilantro. It's not uncommon, either. Well-known chefs like Julia Child and Ina Garten famously hated cilantro. Why? Because a subset of the human species contains a gene that allows them to essentially supertaste the aldehydes in cilantro, which have a strongly soapy flavor. Can't blame them for not liking it, really. So, whether you are in the detergent-detecting minority or simply ran out of coriander or cilantro, here are the best ways to make up for it in your next recipe.