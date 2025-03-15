The 11 Best Electric Smokers, According To Reviews

There's something about a brisket smoked just long enough that it falls apart in your mouth, melting in a sweet barbecue sauce. It doesn't necessarily take a pitmaster to achieve that. Nor does it take an offset smoker that you'll have to babysit for hours. More and more people nowadays are switching to electric smokers, believing that they are easier to use and far more eco-friendly.

That's right. You can help the environment and still get that coveted pink smoke ring on your meat. These smokers produce heat with an electric-powered heat element. Many come with automated pellet loaders or allow wood chips to help you get the smoky flavor of your choice. They're generally a good place to start for entry-level pitmasters because they often have easier-to-use controls — whether analog or digital — and you can set and forget them.

But how do you know which electric smoker is the right one for you? There are easily tons out of the market, and it can be tedious going through them all. This is why we've done all the work. We've researched the ratings and found the 11 best electric smokers on the market, according to reviews. Keep reading to find the smoker that's perfect for you.