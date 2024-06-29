Why Smoked Meat Might Still Be Pink Inside

In the world of backyard barbecuing, pitmasters have been whispering about "smoke rings" with reverence for a long time. Supposedly if you grab a knife and slice through perfectly smoked meat, immediately below the browned crust is a ring of pink that winds its way around the outer circumference of the meat. Anyone who's achieved this ring is heaped with praise for their skill with the smoker.

But what is this pinkish ring, exactly? At first glance, this rosy band might raise some eyebrows (and concerns) for those who don't know what they are. They look almost as if the meat is still undercooked just around the edges. (And while they're usually not an indication of the meat being undercooked, it's important to always use a meat thermometer to be sure.)

The good news is that, yes, the meat is most likely fully cooked — but you'll want to check with a thermometer — and the smoke rings can be explained with a bit of science. But there's also bad news: If you've been believing that smoke rings are the only hallmark of flavorful and tender smoked meat, the truth can be somewhat disappointing.

