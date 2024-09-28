How Long Should You Smoke A Brisket Per Pound?
Smoking meat works by maintaining a low temperature over hours, which results in a tough piece turning into something tender, juicy, and flavorful. Brisket, a dense cut that comes from the cow's chest right above its front legs, is considered one of the best cuts of beef. Since these muscles do a lot of work, brisket is usually quite tough when raw — and that's exactly why people like to smoke it. Exactly how long it takes depends on how much meat you're cooking. When it comes to brisket, each pound is going to add 30 to 60 minutes to your cooking time.
Another factor that will affect how long it takes to smoke brisket is the cooking temperature. For our purposes, we'll assume the grill is set to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, in which case it will take about 45 minutes to cook each pound of meat. Therefore, a 15-pound cut of brisket will take a little over 11 hours to cook. Meat smoking in general (regardless of cut) is not a casual affair, so give yourself plenty of time to prepare.
Smoke brisket for at least 30 minutes per pound
The brisket's weight will give you a good estimate on when it will be done cooking, but you should always double-check your progress with a meat thermometer. A fully smoked brisket should have an internal temperature of at least 195 degrees Fahrenheit. It should be very tender, allowing the thermometer to pierce through like butter. Once it's done cooking, let the brisket rest for at least an hour to allow the juices to settle. It may seem like a long wait, but after trimming the fat, seasoning, and smoking your meat all day, it will be worth it!
At some point during the smoking process, you may notice that the meat's temperature will stop rising. This is a normal occurrence, and even has a name — professional pitmasters call it "the stall." It can happen regardless of your heat source, so don't feel shy about smoking with different types of wood. This plateaued temperature phase will eventually pass, but if you can't wait you can wrap the brisket in butcher paper or aluminum foil when its temperature reaches 165 degrees. Doing so helps it maintain a steady increase in temperature and can decrease overall cooking time.