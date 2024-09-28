How Long Should You Smoke A Brisket Per Pound?

Smoking meat works by maintaining a low temperature over hours, which results in a tough piece turning into something tender, juicy, and flavorful. Brisket, a dense cut that comes from the cow's chest right above its front legs, is considered one of the best cuts of beef. Since these muscles do a lot of work, brisket is usually quite tough when raw — and that's exactly why people like to smoke it. Exactly how long it takes depends on how much meat you're cooking. When it comes to brisket, each pound is going to add 30 to 60 minutes to your cooking time.

Another factor that will affect how long it takes to smoke brisket is the cooking temperature. For our purposes, we'll assume the grill is set to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, in which case it will take about 45 minutes to cook each pound of meat. Therefore, a 15-pound cut of brisket will take a little over 11 hours to cook. Meat smoking in general (regardless of cut) is not a casual affair, so give yourself plenty of time to prepare.